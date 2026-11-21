Retailers like Dunelm and Next report that animal print trends, including cow and leopard prints, are selling out. This shift marks a move away from neutral decor toward bold patterns in modern interior design.

Home decor retailers are witnessing a significant shift in consumer preferences as bold animal print s replace traditional neutral tones in living spaces. Dunelm design manager Emma Emmott reports that distinctive patterns like cow print are currently selling out rapidly across various furniture and accessory categories.

Sales Surge for Bold Animal Prints

The Dunelm AW26 lookbook features a cow-print dressing table and matching powder chair that initially drew strong negative reactions from critics. A public relations representative at the retailer clarified that these items, along with matching armchairs and cushions, are selling out quickly due to high demand from social media influencers.

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Digital engagement metrics support this sales surge, with the hashtag animalprint accumulating over 7.5 million posts across social platforms. Pinterest data indicates that searches for cow print have increased by 329 percent compared to the previous year, signaling a substantial growth in consumer interest.

Emma Emmott explains that the versatility of animal patterns contributes to their widespread appeal. She notes that the irregular brown-and-white patches of cow print function similarly to a neutral color, adding visual interest without introducing competing hues that might clash with existing room aesthetics.

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Leopard Print Gains Mainstream Respectability

While cow print is currently trending, leopard print has also evolved from a niche aesthetic to a broadly acceptable design element. Jane Rockett, co-founder of Rockett St George, highlights that these patterns allow homeowners to introduce personality and fun into their spaces.

Rockett St George has recently launched a collection featuring daring leopard-print dressing tables, armchairs, and benches for Next. The brand also introduced a leopard-print kettle and matching toaster, which sold out within just three days of their release.

Additionally, the company is preparing to launch a leopard-print wallpaper, further expanding the range of opportunities for consumers to incorporate these bold textures into their home interiors. This product rollout reflects a broader industry embrace of animal motifs by major retailers including Wayfair, Anthropologie, and H&M.

Reaction Against Sensible Minimalism

The resurgence of animal prints appears to be a direct reaction against years of sensible, clutter-free minimalism. Many households have spent recent years decluttering, color-matching, and organizing spaces using baskets and neutral palettes like greige.

Interior experts suggest that consumers are now seeking an antidote to boring boucle fabrics and fluted glass elements. They view unapologetic patterns as a welcome change that adds a sense of fun and character to rooms that may have become too structured or restrained.

While some patterns like zebra print remain polarizing, the broader animal print category has gained a level of respectability that allows it to coexist with mature shades such as cream, tobacco, chocolate, olive, and putty.

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Current Market Offerings and Pricing

Consumers looking to participate in this trend can find a variety of items at different price points across major high street and online retailers. Dunelm offers a dressing table and stool set priced at 349 pounds, catering to those wanting larger statement pieces.

For smaller accents, a floor lamp is available for 69 pounds, allowing buyers to add texture without overwhelming a space. Cushions provide an entry-level option at 50.25 pounds, enabling easy updates to sofas or chairs.

Armchairs featuring bold patterns are priced at 170 pounds, offering a substantial furniture investment. For kitchen updates, a leopard-print kettle is available for 48 pounds, demonstrating the trend's penetration into daily household utilities.

Additional home goods include a throw priced at 75 pounds and a 24-piece cutlery set for 57.99 pounds. A large rug measuring 150cm by 200cm is also available for 90 pounds, providing floor-level pattern integration.

Market observers recommend integrating these bold prints carefully to maintain balance in interior design. The trend represents a playful departure from recent years of restrained aesthetics, though it requires a confident approach to styling.