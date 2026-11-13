Dune Stars Prank Rylan Clark on Children In Need Special

Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet orchestrate a surprise prank on Rylan Clark during the BBC Children In Need broadcast, raising funds for charity.

Actors Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet orchestrated a humorous prank on broadcaster Rylan Clark during a live interview segment for the BBC Children In Need special broadcast on Friday. The pair, who are currently promoting their upcoming film Dune: Part Three, received covert instructions via earpieces to disrupt the interview while children participated in the conversation.

The Prank Mechanism and Execution

Rylan Clark, age 38, was initially unaware that the cast members had been given a secret mission to sabotage the chat session. The BBC released a clip from the broadcast showing the moment Timothee Chalamet, age 30, was instructed by the children to stroke the presenter's beard. Although the actor appeared hesitant at first, he stood up and stretched mid-conversation before proceeding with the action as directed.

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During the interaction, Rylan maintained his professionalism throughout the unexpected physical comedy. Zendaya observed the moment and commented that the presenter's beard looked "silky and smooth," adding to the lighthearted atmosphere of the segment. The stunt served as a playful break in the promotional tour for Dune: Part Three, which is scheduled to release in theatres and IMAX on December 18.

Public Reaction and Broadcast Details

Fans reacted enthusiastically to the clip after the BBC shared it on its official Instagram account. Social media users noted the subtle nervousness of Timothee Chalamet before he executed the command, with one commenter writing that the moment was "brilliant" and another observing the actor's visible anxiety. The three-hour show was hosted live from Salford by a team including Alex Jones, Mel Giedroyc, Rylan Clark, Sara Cox, and Tyler West.

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The broadcast featured interviews with multiple cast members, including Jason Momoa and Anya Taylor-Joy, discussing their roles in the highly anticipated third installment of the sci-fi franchise. The prank was designed to entertain the young audience participating in the children's charity event, blending celebrity promotion with the festive spirit of the fundraising campaign.

Charity Success and Cycling Challenge

Amidst the entertainment segments, BBC Radio 2 presenter Owain Wyn Evans successfully completed his four-nations cycling challenge in Cardiff on Friday, having raised £3,853,530 for Children In Need. The 42-year-old broadcaster finished a grueling five-day ride that traversed Scotland, Northern Ireland, England, and Wales, marking a significant financial milestone for the charity.

Evans crossed the finish line in Cardiff after 11 am to a cheering crowd and was greeted by his husband, Arran Rees. He described the final leg of the journey as emotional, stating that the cause felt distant for a long time but the arrival was a welcome relief. He expressed gratitude for the support, noting that the donations would help many children in need.

Reflections on the Grueling Journey

Speaking to fellow BBC Radio 2 presenter Vernon Kay, Owain Wyn Evans reflected on the physical and emotional toll of the cycling challenge. He described the initial excitement fading into a difficult reality, emphasizing that the training with his bike, named Shania Chain, was intense. Evans stated that he always felt grateful for opportunities but admitted the challenge was much harder than anticipated.

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The broadcast highlighted both the fun of celebrity interactions and the serious impact of charitable fundraising. The combination of the Dune cast prank and Owain Wyn Evans' athletic achievement underscored the dual nature of the Children In Need special, celebrating entertainment while driving substantial donations for vulnerable children across the United Kingdom.