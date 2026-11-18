India's Tabu boards 'Tunnel Men,' a YRF Entertainment Netflix drama inspired by the 2023 Uttarakhand tunnel rescue, with Shiv Rawail as showrunner.

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That November, a tunnel collapse left a group of workers trapped underground, and India watched anxiously as the effort to free them dragged on. Bear Grylls Speaks Out on Russell Brand Verdict After Helping Baptize Him: 'Justice Has Now Been Served' and the Victims Are 'Heroes'The series sets out to capture the grit and cooperation that carried the operation through.

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“The Railway Men” director Shiv Rawail is back on board as showrunner. Over a career of more than 30 years, Tabu has moved freely between commercial and independent cinema, working in Hindi as well as in regional-language films. She won Indian National Film Awards for “Maachis” and “Chandni Bar,” while “Maqbool,” “Haider” and “Andhadhun” proved her versatility.

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Outside India, she played Ashima Ganguli in Mira Nair’s “The Namesake,” appeared in Ang Lee’s “Life of Pi” and took on the role of Sister Francesca in the series “Dune: Prophecy. ” The series is Saugata Mukherjee’s first since he became head of content at YRF Entertainment, reporting to CEO Akshaye Widhani. An experienced content executive, Mukherjee has overseen shows including “Scam 1992,” “Maharani,” “Tabbar” and “Rocket Boys.

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