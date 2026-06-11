Dune: Prophecy Adds Actors, Focuses on Female Characters and Sisterhood Evolution

Dune: Prophecy, a spin-off series set several millennia before Dune and Dune: Part Two, focuses on the evolution of the Bene Gesserit sisterhood and its origins. The series adds Indira Varma, Tom Hollander, and Ashley Walters to its cast, expanding the story of two sisters from House Harkonnen who lead the sisterhood and train young women to advise leaders and bloodlines throughout the galaxy.

Season 2 of Dune: Prophecy is in the middle of production and has added a handful of actors to its already sprawling cast, including Indira Varma, Tom Hollander, and Ashley Walters.

The series is set several millennia before Dune and Dune: Part Two, in the world of Denis Villeneuve's films, which are adapted from Frank Herbert's novels. The spin-off expands the evolution of the Bene Gesserit sisterhood and its origins, focusing on two sisters from House Harkonnen, Valya and Tula, who lead the sisterhood and train young women to advise leaders and bloodlines throughout the galaxy.

The female characters in Dune are, for the most part, operating from the shadows, but Dune: Prophecy takes place within those shadows. The story follows the sisters' journey and the manipulation of events to achieve certain outcomes. The series is bigger in scale with grander fights and storylines, as teased by star Josh Heuston in an interview with Collider





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Dune: Prophecy Denis Villeneuve Frank Herbert Bene Gesserit Sisterhood House Harkonnen Valya Tula Olivia Williams Emily Watson Jessica Barden HBO Max Cinema Cinematic Universe Female Characters Manipulation Prophecy Scale Fights Storylines Josh Heuston Collider Quiz Collider Exclusive Sci-Fi Survival Quiz The Matrix Mad Max Blade Runner Dune Star Wars

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