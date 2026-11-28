New Dune Part Three IMAX merchandise drops on December 18 reveals the script for the final scene, offering a glimpse into Paul Atreides concluding Denis Villeneuve's adaptation.

Exclusive merchandise from the IMAX Store for Dune: Part Three provides the first tangible look at the conclusion to Denis Villeneuve's epic adaptation. The collection, launching ahead of the film's December 18 theatrical release, features a jacket that includes a printed script containing the movie's final moments.

Merchandise Reveals Final Script Excerpt

The new Dune: Part Three x IMAX merchandise collection is available exclusively through the IMAX Store . One specific item, a jacket priced at $125 , contains the script for the film's closing scenes on its back. This exclusive release occurs well before the movie hits theaters, offering fans an unprecedented peek at the ending.

Also read Denis Villeneuve Explains Why Dune Part Three Is Not Dune Messiah

The printed text describes the final shot in detail, depicting Paul Atreides sandwalking across the desert flats. The script notes a dark cloaked silhouette moving through powerful heatwaves before Paul stops, crouches, and stomps the ground with his fist. The text captures the emotional weight of the scene as he looks out at the desert in the low sunlight.

The Legacy of Frank Herbert's Universe

The Dune franchise originally began when Frank Herbert published his first novel in 1965 . This publication created a major science fiction universe that has transformed the genre for six decades. From the original six novels, the franchise has expanded into an literary and screen saga spanning prequels, sequels, and major theatrical releases.

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Dune: Part Three serves as the conclusion to Denis Villeneuve 's epic adaptations of Herbert's work. The filmmaker has dedicated years to bringing the complex lore to the screen, building upon the massive success of the previous installments. This final chapter promises to wrap up the narrative arc that has captivated audiences for years.

Production Details and Release Schedule

The jacket with the script is currently available for purchase at the specified price point. However, other items in the collection, such as a hoodie, are currently not available on the IMAX website. The merchandise drop is timed strategically to build anticipation for the movie's official December 18 release date.

The script excerpt describes Paul as deeply moved by the sight of the desert. He delivers a single line of dialogue: "So beautiful when the sun is low." This moment encapsulates the reverence for the planet Arrakis that defines the character's journey throughout the series. The visual of Paul sandwalking remains an iconic image associated with the franchise.

Impact on Fans and Market Availability

The release of this exclusive IMAX merchandise highlights the strong demand for tangible connections to the Dune universe. Collectors and fans are eager to own items that reveal behind-the-scenes or final production details. The availability of the script in a consumer product underscores the film's cultural significance and the anticipation surrounding its ending.

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As the December 18 release date approaches, interest in the final installment continues to grow. The reveal of the closing scene through merchandise offers a unique marketing opportunity for Denis Villeneuve and the production team. It ensures that the conclusion of the saga remains a focal point for discussion among sci-fi enthusiasts worldwide.