Dune: Awakening Coming to PlayStation 5 in September 2026

Dune fans can look forward to a new release on PlayStation 5 in September 2026, with the critically acclaimed open-world survival RPG, Dune: Awakening. The game is currently available to pre-order for $49.99 on the PS Store for the Standard edition, $69.99 for the Deluxe Edition, and $89.99 for the Ultimate Edition.

Dune fans have an exciting year ahead of them with Dune: Part Three 's official release currently scheduled for theaters on December 18, 2026. Longtime fans of the epic sci-fi series by Frank Herbert are eager to see how Denis Villeneuve will bring Dune Messiah to life and wrap up Paul Atreides' epic story arc.

And if you're looking to head back to Arrakis and don't feel like you can wait until December, fans of the franchise are getting a brand-new release on PlayStation 5 in September after a major new announcement at this month's State of Play. Dune fans will want to mark their calendars for the official launch of the critically acclaimed open-world survival RPG, Dune: Awakening on PlayStation 5, heading to consoles on September 22, 2026.

The game is currently available to pre-order for $49.99 on the PS Store for the Standard edition, $69.99 for the Deluxe Edition, and $89.99 for the Ultimate Edition. While Dune: Awakening has been available on PC for almost a year now, PlayStation 5 players have been waiting patiently for a console announcement this year.

The PS5 launch is sure to bring a whole new wave of players into the experience, and while it's currently unclear whether the PS5 edition will feature cross-play support, Funcom have stated in the past that cross-platform support is certainly planned at some point after it releases to console. Dune: Awakening is a unique RPG that combines open-world survival with MMO elements on the harsh desert planet of Arrakis.

Players gather resources, craft equipment, build bases, and battle rival factions while avoiding deadly sandworms. Exploration, political influence, vehicle traversal, and large-scale PvP conflicts are all included, giving players a dynamic experience. It's an exciting upcoming release for fans, and well worth checking out if you've been waiting for a chance to play it on PlayStation since the game first released last year





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