Dundee Tribunal Dismisses M&S Employee Racial Discrimination Claim

A Dundee Employment Tribunal has dismissed a racial discrimination lawsuit filed by M&S employee Elif Archbold against colleague Lesley Payne, ruling the conflict was interpersonal rather than biased.

A Dundee Employment Tribunal has formally dismissed a racial discrimination lawsuit brought by Marks and Spencer employee Elif Archbold against her colleague Lesley Payne. The legal proceedings concluded that the hostility between the two retail staff members stemmed from deep-seated interpersonal conflicts rather than any form of racial bias or discrimination.

Tribunal Finds Interpersonal Conflict Rather Than Bias

Elif Archbold, a 56-year-old customer assistant, attempted to sue the high street retailer after alleging she was subjected to racial bullying by Lesley Payne. The tribunal judge ruled that the strife was not racially motivated. Instead, the decision highlighted that the treatment stemmed from a dysfunctional workplace relationship at the branch, characterized by mutual distrust and misunderstandings.

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Mrs Archbold claimed that Ms Payne, who was the branch's longest-serving bra fitter with 20 years of experience, was capable of being abrupt, rude, and dismissive. The court heard evidence that Ms Payne would criticize Mrs Archbold's work and speak negatively about her to other colleagues. Ms Payne also reportedly asked Mrs Archbold, who is Turkish, to repeat herself multiple times by claiming she did not understand her speech.

Elif Archbold stated that the behavior felt like racial bullying and discrimination, noting she was the only non-British person on the shop floor. However, the tribunal determined that the root cause was a toxic professional dynamic. The two women did not speak to each other at all for six months leading up to the tribunal hearings.

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History of Strained Workplace Relationships

The lingerie department at the Stirling branch of Marks and Spencer was described by the tribunal as not an easy place to work in, with tensions getting worse progressively over time. Mrs Archbold began working for the retailer in 2008, primarily handling specialist bra-fitting duties. She was granted flexible working arrangements, including eight weeks off during school summer holidays and one week each in February and October until her daughter was 18.

Ms Payne held the position of customer assistant, trained bra fitter, and stock controller. Both women were specialist retail colleagues tasked with helping customers find bras that provided correct fit, comfort, support, and style. Despite their similar roles, the working relationships within the lingerie department were strained and well-known among staff and team managers.

In November 2023, a relatively heated verbal confrontation occurred between the two women. Ms Payne mistakenly believed Mrs Archbold had requested more working hours. This conflict intensified when Mrs Archbold was asked to start work at 6am. Ms Payne took issue with this schedule, telling Mrs Archbold that if she wanted to work those early hours, she should work in the food department instead.

Failed Mediation and Final Customer Dispute

Mrs Archbold requested mediation to allow them to continue working together, but the process failed to resolve the issues. During mediation, Ms Payne stated that Mrs Archbold had no right to start at 6am and declared that Marks and Spencer could not provide hours to suit her family and lifestyle. This dispute highlighted the deepening rift between the specialist colleagues.

Another dispute arose in March 2024 regarding break timings. A colleague reported that Mrs Archbold had erupted at Ms Payne in front of a customer. Following this incident, Mrs Archbold was sent to work in the footwear department while Ms Payne returned to the lingerie section. Mrs Archbold expressed that being transferred left her feeling humiliated and punished, believing management was willing to accept Ms Payne's word over hers.

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The final trigger for the legal case occurred in March 2025. While rostered to work as a bra fitter in the lingerie department, Mrs Archbold assisted a customer with particular needs for a scheduled 1pm appointment. It later transpired that the customer had originally booked with Ms Payne, who was familiar with her background. After the appointment, Ms Payne accused Mrs Archbold of stealing a customer appointment.

Management Investigation and Training Requirements

This incident prompted Mrs Archbold to make a formal written complaint to management. Her complaint letter to the store manager accused Ms Payne of regular oppressive behavior for many years. A manager from another store was appointed to investigate these claims thoroughly.

In June 2025, the investigating manager decided that no further action would be taken against Ms Payne. However, the manager recommended that both Ms Payne and Elif Archbold complete inclusion and diversity training. The manager also stipulated that the two women must work in different departments going forward to prevent further conflict.

The dismissal of the case by the Dundee Employment Tribunal underscores the complexity of workplace discrimination claims when rooted in long-standing interpersonal disputes. The ruling serves as a significant precedent for Marks and Spencer, clarifying the distinction between racial hostility and general workplace friction.

Employees at the Stirling branch are now expected to adhere to the new departmental separation and training requirements. The case highlights the challenges retailers face in managing specialized roles where close interpersonal interaction is necessary for customer service excellence.