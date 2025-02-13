Dunbar Pavilion: A Historic Hub for Tucson's African American Community

Explore the story of the Dunbar Pavilion, a Tucson landmark that began as a segregated school and evolved into a thriving community center. Learn about its history, the challenges faced by its students, and the alumni who came together to save this important institution. Discover how the Dunbar Pavilion continues to serve the Tucson African American community and how you can contribute to its ongoing preservation.

The Dunbar Pavilion , located at 325 W. 2nd St. in Tucson , Arizona, stands as a testament to the vibrant history and enduring spirit of the city's African American community. This February, during Black History Month, KGUN 9's Giving Project shines a light on this remarkable institution. What began over a century ago as the Dunbar School, Tucson 's only segregated elementary school, has evolved into a thriving community hub.

Barbara Lewis, a former student and current historian of the Dunbar Pavilion, shares her personal recollections of attending the school in the 1940s. She vividly remembers the sense of community and the supportive teachers who nurtured their dreams. Lewis highlights the challenges faced by students during the era of segregation, noting the lack of basic amenities like a cafeteria, library, or auditorium. Yet, despite these limitations, the Dunbar School produced exceptional individuals who went on to achieve remarkable success in various fields. Alumni like Cressworth Lander, who served as Managing Director of the Civil Aeronautics Board in the late 1970s, exemplify the extraordinary accomplishments born from the Dunbar School's legacy.Recognizing the historical significance of their alma mater, Lewis and other alumni came together in the 1980s to form the Dunbar Coalition. Determined to preserve the building from further deterioration, they purchased the former elementary and junior high buildings for $25, effectively saving the Dunbar from abandonment. Today, the Dunbar Pavilion continues to serve as a vital resource for the Tucson African American community, offering space for a private school, community meetings, and various organizations. Plans are underway to renovate the remaining classrooms, creating even more opportunities for black-owned businesses and fostering the enduring spirit of the Dunbar.Lewis passionately emphasizes the special nature of the Dunbar Pavilion, stating that it is a place where history comes alive and community thrives. She encourages viewers to contribute to the ongoing efforts to preserve and revitalize this cherished landmark





kgun9 / 🏆 584. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Community Education Dunbar Pavilion Tucson African American History Segregation Community Center Alumni History Preservation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dunbar Pavilion: A Beacon of Black Community and Empowerment in TucsonThis February, the KGUN 9 Giving Project highlights the Dunbar Pavilion, a revitalized former school serving as a vibrant hub for the African American community in Tucson. Learn about its history, its impact on the community, and how you can contribute to its continued growth.

Read more »

Dunbar Pavilion: A Beacon of Black History and Community in TucsonThe KGUN 9 Giving Project shines a spotlight on the Dunbar Pavilion, a revitalized historic school that serves as a vibrant hub for the African American community in Tucson. Learn about its history, its impact, and how your donations can help continue its important work.

Read more »

Dunbar Pavilion Hosts Second Annual Community Market for Black-Owned BusinessesThe Dunbar Pavilion in Tucson is hosting its second annual Community Market, celebrating Black History Month and showcasing over 30 Black-owned businesses. Local business APS Digital Prints is sponsoring the event, ensuring vendors can participate free of charge.

Read more »

Soul Rep producing play about shutdown of U.S.'s first Black theater troupe“The African Company Presents Richard III” tells true story of the seminal African Grove Theatre.

Read more »

Sundance 2025: 14 Films by African American and African-descent filmmakersThe 2025 Sundance Film Festival features an exciting lineup of 14 films from filmmakers who identify as African American, of African descent.

Read more »

27-year-old man sentenced to life in prison for murder of Jasmine Dunbar in PhoenixOn Friday, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced that 27-year-old Antwaun Ware was sentenced to natural life in prison for murdering Jasmine Dunbar.

Read more »