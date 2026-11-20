City attorney says Elizabeth Williams broke a 2009 settlement, rented uninhabitable units to ‘vulnerable’ tenants

of a decades-long “persistent refusal to meet basic standards of habitability and safety. ” In the lawsuit, which was filed in Alameda County Superior Court, the city seeks monetary damages, restitution for her tenants and seizure of her profits due to her alleged “unlawful conduct.

” Additionally, the city wants a judge to order that Williams be stripped of her control of these properties and that they be put into receivership.sued her over similar allegations in October 2006. That case resulted in a 2009 settlement the city said barred her from “maintaining substandard housing,” among other requirements. Williams, who did not immediately respond to a text message from Bay Area News Group, is accused of “a business practice putting profits ahead of public safety.

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”“When I rent out an apartment, it’s in a condition that I would live in, and I have lived in some of them,” she said at the time. The city says Williams “owns and has operated almost 30 residential properties,” and then “rents the uninhabitable units to vulnerable tenants without making necessary repairs.

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” “Many of her properties have multiple severe code violations, including a months-long power outage, fire hazards, active mold, faulty plumbing, and unpermitted electrical work,” Oakland City Attorney Ryan Richardson said in a statement. In one example cited in the 27-page lawsuit, at one of her properties at 845 37th St., near the MacArthur BART station, city officials discovered earlier this year that the property “had become a dumping ground, with broken furniture, broken toys,” and more.states that “one of the upstairs tenant’s bathrooms contained a rusted bathtub with holes that leaked through the floor into the downstairs tenant’s living room,” and that “rodents and roaches were found throughout the unit.

”after the public ethics commission found that he had ultimately taken bribes from Williams — but she was not a party to that investigation.