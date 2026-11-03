The Dumont family has purchased more shares of the Dallas Mavericks, becoming the new controlling owners of the franchise.

Patrick and Sivan Dumont have purchased Miriam Adelson's shares in the Dallas Mavericks, making them controlling owners of the team with a 69% stake, according to multiple reports.

The Dumonts have had an ownership stake in the team since December 2023 when they, alongside Adelson, purchased a majority stake in the Mavs from previous owner Mark Cuban. Cuban still owns a 27% stake in the Mavericks. Terms of the original sale state Dumont can purchase another 20% of Cuban's stake at the original $3.5 billion valuation.

Also read Why It's Increasingly Unlikely That the Dallas Mavericks Trade Kyrie Irving

ESPN and The Athletic are reporting that Patrick and Sivan Dumont have purchased Miriam Adelson's shares of the Dallas Mavericks, giving them a 69% share of the franchise's ownership group. The Dumonts purchased Adelson's shares last month, according to the report. Adelson, a billionaire through the Las Vegas Sands Corporation, is the mother of Sivan and the mother-in-law of Patrick, who is CEO of the Las Vegas Sands Corporation.

DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 11: Dallas Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont looks on during the third quarter in Game Three of the Western Conference Second Round Playoffs at American Airlines Center on May 11, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expresslAccording to terms of the original sale, Dumont can purchase another 20% of Cuban's ownership stake at the original $3.5 billion team valuation.

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We are deeply committed to building a championship team, supporting our fans, and growing the organization’s impact in the local community through our investments in the city of Dallas. We are very happy with our family ownership and could not be more excited about the future of the Dallas Mavericks. DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 09: The Dallas Mavericks logo is pictured on a uniform against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on March 09, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading andEver since the Dumonts became involved in the Mavs' ownership group in November 2023, the team has been in a constant state of flux they hope stops this season. In June 2024, seven months after the sale of the team was initially, the Mavericks advanced to the NBA Finals, falling to the Boston Celtics in five games.

Eight months later, in February 2025, Dumont approved a controversial trade of superstar guard Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers. The team's record and fan morale plummeted following the deal, leading to many calls to fire general manager Nico Harrison.

Dallas did draft star Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft after winning the NBA Draft Lottery, but Harrison was stillDusty May away from Michigan to be its new head coach, and acquired several former first round picks to augment its roster around Flagg and a now-healthy Kyrie Irving. The Dallas Mavericks will leave downtown when they build their new arena.

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FOX 4's David Sentendrey has more on the team's decision to buy land in Far North Dallas for a future stadium.plans to build a new arena and entertainment district in Far North Dallas at the site of the former Valley View Mall. That new arena is expected to be built by 2031. Dumont hired former Golden State Warriors CEO Rick Welts to help lead the search for the new arena's location. Welts will