‘Dumba**’ Don Jr. Humiliated by ‘Daily Show’ Host

The late-night host had a hilarious take on the president’s oldest son.

While campaigning on the eve of the midterm election, which the Democrats ultimately won by a landslide, Donald Trump Jr., 48, made a bizarre statement that gave Chieng plenty of ammo to mock.

Don Jr. opened for JD Vance at a rally in Swanton, Ohio, where he declared his disdain for the Democrats and their ambitions.

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“They want to, what is it? Save democracy by destroying democracy? ” he said.

“They want to pack the Supreme Court. They want to make Ohio a state. ”C-SPAN Don Jr. then attempted to pivot swiftly, saying, “ want to make D.C. a state, have a permanent one-party rule… They can do these things and get away with it all in the name of somehow preserving democracy. ”“Guys, look, we don’t always see eye to eye, but Don Jr.’s right.

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OK, politics aside, Ohio should not be a state,” Chieng responded sarcastically.

“It’s going to change the demographics of this country, and they’re never going to assimilate into our culture,” he continued. “Also, once a state gives us JD Vance and Vivek Ramaswamy, it should be at least downgraded to whatever Guam is. ”Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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