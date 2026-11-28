Duluth Trading Black Friday deals take 30% off sitewide and 50% off indestructible jackets
Duluth Trading's Black Friday sale takes 30% off sitewide and 50% off select Fire Hose jackets, lined work pants, and flannels.
I have a pair of Duluth Trading pants that shouldn’t still be in one piece. I’ve tortured them and they’re still kicking. That’s what I like in a Black Friday deal.
Duluth Trading’s Black Friday sale takes 30% off across the site , and a select group of winter coats, fleece-lined work pants, and flannel shirts is marked down 50% through Sunday, Nov. 29. That half-off group includes men’s and women’s insulated Fire Hose jackets under $110, a waterproof nylon Whaleback coat at $104.98, and the Dark Indigo wash of Duluth’s Ballroom Relaxed Fit Jeans down to $39.19 from $79.95.
Orders of $50 or more ship free, and buying an e-gift card of $100 or more adds a $25 bonus card. Heavy 14.8-ounce 100% cotton denim and a hidden crotch gusset built Duluth’s reputation, and the Dark Indigo wash is down to $39.19 from $79.95. That gusset gives you room to squat or climb a ladder without the seams biting in, though pure cotton has zero give. Want a little stretch?
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.Read the full story at PopSci
Get an alert when there is news on United States NewsFollow United States News