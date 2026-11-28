Duluth Trading's Black Friday sale takes 30% off sitewide and 50% off select Fire Hose jackets, lined work pants, and flannels.

I have a pair of Duluth Trading pants that shouldn’t still be in one piece. I’ve tortured them and they’re still kicking. That’s what I like in a Black Friday deal.

Duluth Trading’s Black Friday sale takes 30% off across the site , and a select group of winter coats, fleece-lined work pants, and flannel shirts is marked down 50% through Sunday, Nov. 29. That half-off group includes men’s and women’s insulated Fire Hose jackets under $110, a waterproof nylon Whaleback coat at $104.98, and the Dark Indigo wash of Duluth’s Ballroom Relaxed Fit Jeans down to $39.19 from $79.95.

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Orders of $50 or more ship free, and buying an e-gift card of $100 or more adds a $25 bonus card. Heavy 14.8-ounce 100% cotton denim and a hidden crotch gusset built Duluth’s reputation, and the Dark Indigo wash is down to $39.19 from $79.95. That gusset gives you room to squat or climb a ladder without the seams biting in, though pure cotton has zero give. Want a little stretch?