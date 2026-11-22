Catherine Bach recalls James Best's hilarious naked prank on the 'Dukes of Hazzard' set that lifted her homesickness, ending with 30 crew members bowing to him.

Kate Middleton's unexpected house rule for George, Charlotte and Louis: author Ronny Hallin, who played Maxine on 'Laverne & Shirley,' dies at 88 after decades in television: reportTy Pennington calls out 'excessive' home renovation trend people do in kitchens Tommy Lee Jones says ‘God loved me’ by putting him in Texas, opens up about life on his 6,000-acre ranchTest your pop culture: From Hollywood to the Heartland Cameron Mathison says he has ‘tons’ in common with new girlfriend Taelyr Robinson despite 24-year age gapFox News Entertainment Newsletter: King Charles and Prince William united on Prince Harry's royal futureJackson 5 icon Marlon Jackson, 69, goes public with Stage 4 cancer battle months after onstage fall Darius Rucker says he used to drink a bottle of whiskey a day during wild Hootie & the Blowfish years 'I Play Rocky' star Anthony Ippolito packed on weight with 'entire lifestyle shift' to play Sylvester StalloneHayden Panettiere's mom says skipping daughter's funeral was 'probably for the best'‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star Catherine Bach says co-star pulled naked prank to cheer her up Cameron Mathison never thought he’d find someone with ‘so much in common’ in ‘this phase’ of his life'I Play Rocky' star Anthony Ippolito transforms into Sylvester StalloneGutfeld: What racist wouldn’t love this adviceJace Cates explains how prayer and faith set ‘The Vow’ apart‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star Catherine Bach says co-star pulled naked prank to cheer her up Catherine Bach tells Fox News Digital how her "Dukes of Hazzard" co-star James Best surprised her with a naked prank when she was feeling homesick while filming in Georgia.recalled a wild behind-the-scenes prank that her co-star, James Best, pulled on her while they were filming the iconic 1980s sitcom.

The 72-year-old actress recently spoke with Fox News Digital at Cure Addiction Now's third annual Fundraising Evening at the Beverly Hills Hotel, which raised money for research into treatments for substance-use disorder. During her interview alongside her daughter, Laura Lopez, Bach revealed that Best, who played Sheriff Rosco P. Coltrane on the show, stripped down naked to cheer her up when she was struggling with homesickness on the"Dukes of Hazzard" set.

Also read Britain's Princess Catherine reflects on life after cancer diagnosis in a new documentary

"I was a little depressed," Bach remembered.

"I was so far away from home. I'm in Georgia and it's all guys.

" However, Bach said that her spirits were lifted after Best enlisted the help of a makeup artist for an outrageous stunt, which unfolded during what appeared to be a routine touch-up. "He has the makeup man. He goes, ‘Catherine, we need to get the makeup underneath your eyes. We need to straighten it out,'" Bach recalled.

"And I said, ‘OK. ' Close my eyes. He goes, ‘No, open your eyes so I can get underneath,' and I was like, ’What are you talking about?

Advertisement

' So he goes, ‘Just look at my hat. ' And I say, OK. ’"Video "So then, when he came to set, 30 people were waiting for him, and they all bowed down, all the guys," she said.

"But he got a laugh out of me because I hadn't been laughing very much. "" aired for seven seasons on CBS from 1979 to 1985 and initially filmed in Georgia before production moved to California. The action comedy series followed cousins Bo and Luke Duke, played by John Schneider and Tom Wopat, and their adventures in fictional Hazzard County. Bach played their cousin Daisy Duke, while Best's Sheriff Coltrane frequently found himself outmaneuvered by the Duke boys.

The series was a major hit, drawing in as many as 20 million viewers per episode. By its third season,"The Dukes of Hazzard" had become the second-biggest show on TV, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"The Dukes of Hazzard" catapulted the cast to stardom, especially Bach, whose short shorts made her a sex symbol. The cast members also became genuinely close both on and off set, forming lifelong friendships that have lasted decades after the show ended. James Best, as Sheriff Rosco Coltrane in"The Dukes of Hazzard," holds Flash, a basset hound, in Los Angeles on Jan. 1, 1982. Best died in April 2015 at age 88 due to complications from pneumonia.

While speaking with Fox News Digital, Bach shared how Best's sense of humor remains part of her memories of making the series. Asked to name the biggest troublemaker on set, Bach declined to limit the distinction to one cast member. The actress has previously said that practical jokes were a regular part of life on the"Dukes of Hazzard set.

" "We all became such a family; there were so many pranks," Bach told the audience at a 2025 Hollywood Museum event with Schneider and Wopat, according tobecame a defining part of the series. The character's denim cutoffs became so closely associated with her that the style became widely known as"Daisy Dukes.

" During her time on the show, Bach posed as Daisy Dukes for a poster that sold five million copies, and her legs were insured for $1 million. The actress said she had a hands-on role in creating the clothes audiences saw onscreen, saying that she"made them all," including the Daisy Dukes.

‘DUKES OF HAZZARD’ STAR JOHN SCHNEIDER BREAKS SILENCE ON EX-WIFE'S COURT BATTLE: 'EVERYTHING'S A NEGOTIATION' Bach explained that her sewing skills came from her mother's insistence that she learn a practical skill alongside pursuing acting. Bach previously discussed her influence over her character's costume choices in a 2019 interview with Fox News Digital. She said producers initially wanted her to wear a poodle skirt, but she suggested the denim shorts that became a fashion sensation.

However, Bach shared that the Daisy Dukes presented a familiar problem when it came time to put them on, saying that"gaining weight" in between seasons was"impossible.

Advertisement

" "Every year I would say, 'Wait a minute, you guys wash these in the washing machine, and you dried them, I know it. You're supposed to dry-clean them,'" she recalled.

"They said, ‘No, we did, we do. ’ I said, 'No, you didn't. See, I can't zip them up.

'"The famed Daisy Dukes are not the only pieces of"Dukes of Hazzard" that remain part of Bach's life. The orange 1969 Dodge Charger nicknamed General Lee that was driven by Bo and Luke was a signature part of the series, appearing in the high-speed police car chases and long stunt jumps that helped define the show. Bach said her own car began as a surprise gift from her husband, although she suspected he had another reason for choosing it.

She told Fox News Digital that the vehicle has since become connected to her charity activities, with students currently getting an opportunity to work on it.

"Anyhow, I got it, and it's been a continuation of charity events," Bach said. "It's at a college right now, and all the kids are working on it. " Once the work is completed, Bach said she plans to bring the car to a hospital and offer children rides around the parking lot.

"But funny, and a little edgy, but that you can watch with the whole family, because that's what you can do with ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ and with many other shows," she said. "The whole family can sit around without getting, you know, getting ruffled. Grandma, grandpa, the kids, the mom and dad, everybody. That's what I miss.

" Catherine Bach and her daughter, Laura Esmeralda Lopez, attend Cure Addiction Now's 3rd Annual Fundraising Evening at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. , on Nov. 9, 2026. While attending the Cure Addiction Now's third annual Fundraising Evening, Bach also shared a health update during an interview with"I’m good ... Everything’s on the up and up," she said.

"It was very serious. Yeah. It was a very serious situation.

" The actress told the outlet that Laura, 28,"took care of me during that time. " Bach shared Laura and daughter Sophia, 30, with her late husband Peter Lopez, who died in 2010. Ashley Hume is an entertainment journalist for Fox News Digital and Fox Business who covers breaking news, celebrity culture, major industry events and the business of entertainment.