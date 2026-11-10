Duke vs Michigan State Champions Classic Preview

Duke faces No. 5 Michigan State in the Champions Classic on Tuesday. Analyzing Jon Scheyer's squad prospects against Tom Izzo's Spartans in Chicago.

Duke enters a critical midseason test against No. 5 Michigan State in the Champions Classic on Tuesday night in Chicago. This matchup serves as the first major evaluation for the Blue Devils to determine if they belong in the sport's elite tier.

Duke Aims For Top Tier Status

The Blue Devils have appeared strong during their opening games at Cameron Indoor Stadium. They now shift focus to an immediate challenge against a Spartans team that is also undefeated to start the season. Duke is widely expected to secure a victory in this specific contest.

Also read Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham criticized after loss to Michigan State

Spartans Show Step Below Elite

Michigan State enters the year viewed as a deep NCAA Tournament contender. However, current performance suggests they remain a step below the level of top programs like Duke and Florida. The outcome of this game will provide significant insight into the true ranking of both squads.

Historical Dominance Favors Duke

Duke holds a commanding 16-4 all-time record against Michigan State. The Blue Devils have won the last three consecutive meetings between these two schools. Duke defeated the Spartans 66-60 in East Lansing last season.

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Fears Faces Duke Defensive Pressure

Drew Fears has recorded 25 total points and 20 assists with only seven turnovers through the first two games for MSU. Duke must limit either his scoring or his passing ability to win. During a previous Blue Devils victory at Breslin, Fears recorded 13 assists but was held to just six points on 0-of-10 shooting.

Frontcourt Matchup Remains Uncertain

Tom Izzo's frontcourt presents a significant variable with Charlotte transfer Anton Bonke, Jesse McCulloch, and four-star freshman Ethan Taylor yet to fully establish their impact. Duke boasts one of the largest rosters in the country with big options like Patrick Ngongba, Drew Scharnowski, and Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje.