Here are the biggest takeaways from the Blue Devils' Friday night loss to the Tigers.

Nov 20, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers saftey Jakarrion Kenan attempts to tackle Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Duke Blue Devils' offense failed to establish an efficient passing game as they fell to the Clemson Tigers on Senior Night, 20-10.and the Blue Devils' defense were exceptional, as they had been all season, but the lack of scoring opportunities for Duke led to the defense being strained into submission as the Tigers found a rhythm and took advantage of the talent they had. Nov 20, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers defensive end Jahiem Lawson attempts to tackle Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium.

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Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectFollowing a Trent Pearman rushing touchdown, the Blue Devils needed an answer down 10-0 in the third quarter. Of course, it was Nate Sheppard on a stretch run to the perimeter, where he followed his blockers and accelerated to the house for a 55-yard touchdown, securing another 100-yard rushing performance. Despite the loss, the Blue Devils all-time great running back had another sound day despite being bottled up early.

He has a chance to do some more damage ahead of the regular-season finale against the Demon Deacons. Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Tyshon Reed Jr. and linebacker Nick Morris Jr. celebrate a 31-27 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectNo purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

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Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Clemson's offense was anemic coming into this game, while Duke had Nate Sheppard as the engine and would be in trouble if their star running back was shut down.

Well, for much of the game, that was the case, as both offenses struggled to score touchdowns in the first half, with Clemson getting the lone three points at halftime. Tigers defensive coordinator Tom Allen and Blue Devils defensive ringer Jonathan Patke called exceptional games as both defenses overwhelmed the opposing offenses. It was a true defensive masterclass across the board. Unfortunately, Duke's could not hold off the Tigers as they were tired out by the end of the game.

At the end of the first half, star linebacker Luke Mergott was in coverage when he went down in a heap with what looked to be a non-contact injury, which would ultimately force someone to fear the worst. Mergott is a key piece of the Blue Devils' defense, and losing him for the rest of the regular season would be a major blow ahead of next week's game against No. 11 Wake Forest.

However, Duke should be able to overcome this with the depth and talent they have at linebacker. Nov 14, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on from the sideline against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium.

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Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe 11th game for the Blue Devils this season revealed that they need to be aggressive with attacking all of the outside skill positions and the quarterback in the transfer portal.with better quarterback and wide receiver play. Win or loss, Duke is showing just how much quarterback Walker Eget and the passing game have held back the offense at times this season, especially against quality opponents.

Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft