Duke faces a critical defensive test against Silas Demary Jr. and Braylon Mullins in Las Vegas as the Blue Devils' struggling backcourt seeks redemption on Wednesday night.

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer must address significant defensive and offensive deficiencies within his guard rotation before facing the UConn Huskies in Las Vegas on Wednesday night. The Blue Devils have struggled in high-stakes matchups this season, and this upcoming contest represents their most difficult challenge against a marquee opponent to date. Success against UConn requires immediate improvements from Duke's backcourt, which has underperformed in previous games against Final Four caliber teams.

Duke Guards Struggle in High-Pressure Matchups

Duke entered the season with one of the most talented backcourts in college basketball, featuring a blend of size, experience, and scoring ability led by Caleb Foster, Cayden Boozer, and five-star freshman Deron Rippey Jr. However, these players have failed to deliver consistent performances in the Blue Devils' most critical games so far. The discrepancy between preseason expectations and current results has become a defining narrative for Duke under Jon Scheyer.

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Cayden Boozer started the first five games but produced minimal impact in losses to Michigan State and Illinois. Boozer recorded only six points, five rebounds, and four assists across those two contests, shooting just two for ten from the field while committing three turnovers. Consequently, he was removed from the starting lineup against Washington State and limited to eleven minutes of play. Boozer must find a way to provide stability and scoring punch if Duke hopes to compete with elite opponents.

John Blackwell, a transfer from Wisconsin, has also failed to meet offensive expectations while averaging nine point three points per game on a poor twenty-nine point eight percent shooting accuracy. Against Michigan State and Illinois combined, Blackwell took twenty-six shots, including six for nineteen from three-point range, to score twenty-four points. While Blackwell has served as an impactful defender, his inability to generate consistent scoring has hindered Duke's offensive flow in big games.

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Caleb Foster provided a reliable three-point threat and strong rebounding, but his worst scoring performance of the season occurred against Washington State. Foster played thirty-two minutes but scored only three points on one for eight shooting from the field and one for five from beyond the arc. Although Foster facilitates play effectively, the backcourt as a unit has failed to elevate their game when facing legitimate championship contenders.

UConn Features Elite Backcourt Duo

Duke faces a daunting defensive task against UConn senior point guard Silas Demary Jr., who ranks as perhaps the second-best point guard in college basketball behind Jeremy Fears Jr. Demary averages thirteen point eight points per game on forty point seven percent shooting while maintaining an exceptional playmaking record. He has recorded thirty-one total assists against only three turnovers, demonstrating remarkable precision and control over the pace of the game.

Complementing Demary is Braylon Mullins, who averages twenty point eight points per game on forty-one point four percent shooting from the field and thirty-eight percent from three-point range on ten attempts per night. Together, Demary and Mullins contribute thirty-four point six points, seven point six rebounds, and seven point eight assists per game. This productive duo presents a massive challenge for Duke's perimeter defense, requiring intense focus and disciplined execution to contain their scoring and playmaking.

The statistical dominance of UConn's backcourt highlights the gap between Duke and the elite tier of college basketball. Duke's guards must find ways to slow down Demary and Mullins without losing defensive coverage on other threats. The Huskies' backcourt production is among the highest in the sport, making this Wednesday night matchup in Las Vegas a true test of Duke's defensive capabilities and resilience.

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Injury Situation and Path Forward

The UConn roster features an additional variable with the potential return of Solo Ball, whose injury status has been unclear. Originally scheduled to redshirt after wrist surgery in April, Ball was recently cleared for full practice participation and may be available for the sixth game of the season. Ball averaged twelve point eight points per game last year, and his presence would further strengthen an already elite UConn backcourt.

Duke must improve its guard rotation to secure a victory over UConn in Las Vegas. The Blue Devils cannot rely on individual brilliance from one player but must achieve collective improvements across the backcourt unit. Failure to address these issues against a team with Demary and Mullins will likely result in another loss in a high-profile matchup. Scheyer and his staff must prioritize defensive adjustments and offensive efficiency to compete with the Huskies.

The outcome of this game will signal whether Duke can evolve beyond its current limitations. The Blue Devils need a breakthrough performance from Foster, Boozer, or other guards to match UConn's elite standards. Wednesday night in Las Vegas offers a critical opportunity for redemption and a chance to prove Duke belongs among the sport's top teams. The entire season may hinge on the backcourt's ability to respond to this specific challenge.