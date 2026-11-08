Duke Football Stock Report: 4 Players Rising After NC State Win

Here are a few Blue Devils who raised their stock in Raleigh.

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz talks to a referee against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectover NC State at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday. The Blue Devils are now 7-2 overall and 4-2 in league action as they gear up for their toughest test of the year: a road game against No. 1 Miami.

Also read 3 Instant Takeaways From Duke Football's One-Sided Win Over NC State

The 2026 college football season has shown us that no team is unbeatable, and Duke couldn't have put together two better performances heading into a road environment against its former quarterback, Manny Diaz's crew has won its last two games by a combined score of 88-5 and hasn't allowed a single point in six of its last eight quarters. Let's go through a few stock risers for the Blue Devils after their seventh win of the year.

Nov 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard celebrates a touchdown during the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectI'm not really sure if running back Nate Sheppard's stock can get any higher, but his stellar day against the Wolfpack can't be ignored.

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The sophomore ran for 217 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries, averaging over 12 yards per attempt. He now has eight rushing touchdowns in his last two games and continues to cement himself as the best running back in the country. There's nothing new to add. Sheppard looks like the best player on the field whenever he's out there and fuels winning football.

Duke will certainly need him next weekend in South Beach. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited.

Oct 31, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jaivon Solomon catches a pass during the second quarter against the Boston College Eagles at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connecta lot before the season started, but it took him a little while to really get going.

Over the last few weeks, he's become a consistent receiving threat and led the Blue Devils against NC State with five catches for 71 yards and a touchdown. Solomon has nine catches for 150 receiving yards and a score over his last three games. Andrew Pellicciotta made his return against the Wolfpack after being sidelined for two games and made a highlight play.

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Pellicciotta didn't return punts in Raleigh, but he took a field goal attempt by NC State that was left short all the way back for a score as the first-half clock expired. He also added three tackles against NC State.

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Shamar Easter runs the ball during the third quarter against Duke Blue Devils linebacker Bradley Gompers and Duke Blue Devils saftey Patrick Smith-Young at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectLinebacker Bradley Gompers continues to quietly be one of the Blue Devils' more productive defensive players, finishing second on the team with five tackles against NC State.

Gompers has 12 tackles and a sack over his last three contests. Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.