Duke Blue Devils end their 2026 campaign with a loss to Wake Forest. Dan Mahan and Nate Sheppard shine in a game that showcased the team's future potential.

Duke Blue Devils concluded their 2026 regular season with a defeat against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium in Winston-Salem on November 28, 2026. The final score does not fully reflect the competitiveness of the contest, particularly during the opening half where the Blue Devils matched an elite Wake Forest offense.

Dan Mahan Provides Offensive Spark

Redshirt freshman quarterback Dan Mahan took over the majority of playing time after starting the game, providing a dynamic element to the Duke offense that starter Walker Eget could not replicate. Mahan completed 12 of 18 passes for 109 yards and one interception, but his ability to extend plays with his legs offered a new dimension for the team. This performance suggests Mahan will be a strong contender for the Week 1 starting role in 2027.

Also read ACC Football Power Rankings: Miami Survives, Wake Forest and Louisville Dominate

Nate Sheppard Remains Impactful Player

Heisman Trophy contender running back Nate Sheppard continued his strong season despite Wake Forest defensive efforts. Sheppard recorded 72 rushing yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, adding nine receptions for 75 yards. His dual-threat production keeps him in contention for ACC honors and a potential finalist spot in New York City later this month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Defensive Standards and Game Flow

Duke demonstrated exceptional defensive discipline early on, holding the Demon Deacons scoreless in the first quarter for the first time this season. The Blue Devils became only the third opponent to score first against Wake Forest all year. However, the momentum shifted rapidly in the second half after an onside kick attempt was returned for a score, leading to a 24-7 deficit within the first five minutes of the third quarter.

Program Reflections and Bowl Outlook

Head coach Manny Diaz and his staff navigated a challenging season marked by significant roster turnover and offseason chaos. Duke ended the regular season on a three-game losing streak, but the program views the 2026 campaign as successful given the circumstances. The team now prepares for a bowl game, with the final roster spot for the 2027 season likely to be influenced by portal acquisitions and Mahan's development.