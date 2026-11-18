North Carolina regulators approved a 10 percent rate hike for Duke Energy while Davidson County rezoned land for a $7 billion natural gas plant amid activist pushback.

Duke Energy secured approval for a significant utility rate adjustment in North Carolina on Thursday, while a separate major infrastructure proposal faced intense scrutiny from environmental groups. State regulators authorized a nearly 10 percent increase in residential rates over the next two years, a figure that falls well below the company's initial request of over 18 percent. Simultaneously, Davidson County commissioners voted 4-3 to approve the rezoning of more than 1,600 acres for a new natural gas facility near Winston-Salem, a move that has ignited fierce opposition from green energy activists.

Rate Hike Approval and Data Center Costs

The North Carolina Utilities Commission granted Duke Energy permission to raise residential utility rates by approximately 10 percent, a decision the company attributes to necessary grid upgrades. This approved increase is significantly lower than the average rate of over 18 percent that the utility had initially proposed for the two-year period. Duke Energy executives argue that the population growth across the state demands robust improvements to the electric grid to ensure reliability for all customers. The regulator's decision reflects a compromise between the utility's financial needs and the public interest in affordability.

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As part of the rate settlement, the commission introduced specific financial structures to support the rising energy demands of data centers. Facilities consuming 50 megawatts or more of electricity must now adhere to strict minimum monthly payment requirements and long-term contracts. These provisions also include upfront payments designed to cover transmission upgrades specifically constructed for these high-consumption commercial facilities. The regulatory framework aims to balance the cost burden of massive energy consumers with the broader residential customer base.

Additionally, the new rate schedule includes penalty clauses to protect consumers from service delays. If Duke Energy fails to complete planned infrastructure upgrades within the designated timelines, customers are entitled to receive refunds that include interest. Kendal Bowman, the North Carolina president for Duke Energy, described these measures as a strategy to keep affordability central while enabling critical investments. He emphasized that these funds are essential to strengthen grid reliability and support the state's continued economic expansion.

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Davidson County Rezoning for Gas Infrastructure

In a related development concerning energy infrastructure, Davidson County commissioners voted 4-3 last week to rezone more than 1,600 acres in rural areas south of Winston-Salem. The land approval allows for the construction of a facility designed to store and manage natural gas, which is a key component of the broader Transco pipeline system. This pipeline currently transports natural gas from the Gulf of America up to New York City, serving tens of millions of customers across multiple states.

The proposed facility in Davidson County is intended to liquefy and store natural gas in massive 20-story-high tanks before relaying it for combustion in two separate power plants. The project represents a substantial economic undertaking, with estimated total costs reaching approximately $7 billion. Upon completion, the plant is expected to create at least 1,000 construction jobs and support around 80 full-time operational positions. These figures highlight the significant labor and financial investment required to bring the infrastructure online.

Activist Opposition and Political Context

The Southern Alliance for Clean Energy has emerged as the primary group opposing the Duke Energy rate hike and the broader expansion of fossil fuel infrastructure. This organization advocates exclusively for the construction of renewable energy sources, such as solar power and increased electric vehicle adoption. Their campaign focuses on utility decarbonization and argues that expanding natural gas capacity contradicts long-term environmental goals. Activists plan to continue their resistance against the project, viewing it as a setback for clean energy transitions.

The political backdrop of this energy debate includes the recent funding of Democratic campaigns by Duke Energy, including support for Senator-elect Roy Cooper. Critics argue that the utility's political contributions align with the Green New Deal policies that Cooper implemented during his tenure in government. However, opponents of the current rate hike contend that green energy activists are driving costs higher while ignoring the financial strain on families who previously voted for left-wing Democrats. This conflict underscores the complex interplay between environmental priorities, economic reality, and political influence in North Carolina.