Duke secured a narrow 78-74 victory over Washington State in Palm Springs, revealing lineup adjustments and impactful bench performances from players like Dame Sarr and Sebastian Wilkins.

Nov 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard John Blackwell dribbles up court during the second half against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectDuke walked out of Palm Springs with a 78-74 win over Washington State, but it certainly wasn't the most inspiring performance. Here are a few instant takeaways. Nov 10, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Carlos Medlock Jr. shoots a three point basket as Duke Blue Devils forward Sebastian Wilkins defends him during the second half at United Center.

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Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connecttonight against Washington State, which isn't too big of a surprise. John Blackwell, Caleb Foster, Sebastian Wilkins, Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, and Patrick Ngongba started for the Blue Devils, pushing Dame Sarr and Cayden Boozer out of the starting five for the first time this season. This was Foster's and Wilkins' first start.

Duke still played double-digit guys, but this team is still figuring out which lineups and rotations make the most sense together, and which will spend the most time on the floor. You could make a pretty solid argument that Wilkins has been the Blue Devils' most consistently productive player so far, though he didn't play an overwhelming number of minutes despite being slotted in the starting lineup.

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Coming off the bench for the first time this season seemed to light a fire under Sarr, as he was highly impactful against the Cougars. The Italian wing went for 10 points, three assists, and two steals while knocking down two threes in 13 minutes in the first half alone. Sarr showed in the preseason that he can be Duke's best all-around player, and tonight was a promising outing from the sophomore.

Nov 13, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer drives to the basket as SIU-Edwardsville Cougars guard Dehrio McCaskill defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectSloppy, unforced turnovers were a huge reason Washington State was able to stay in this game. The Cougars took advantage, and Duke's transition defense was just not up to par.

Washington State made a living in the second half by getting out and running off the Blue Devils' mistakes, or getting to the free-throw line. Turnovers, especially unforced, live-ball turnovers, have been a big issue for Duke at times. They were a huge problem in Palm Springs tonight. Nov 13, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje during the second half against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connecton Tuesday night, which was 62.5% of its total shots, but only knocked down nine of them. The Blue Devils did a better job running action to get some high-percentage looks at the rim, but a healthy portion of their shots still came from beyond the arc.

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However, the difference against Washington State was that it didn't feel like Duke was settling for all its three-pointers. The paint needs to be where the Blue Devils win big just about every night, and it hasn't done that so far. Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing.

He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.