John Blackwell scores 25 points as Duke beats UConn in Las Vegas, advancing to face Florida in the ACC/SEC Challenge series.

Duke University announced a decisive victory over the UConn Huskies at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on November 25, 2026. The win solidified the Duke Blue Devils position as a serious contender in college basketball as they prepare for their next challenge against the Florida Gators.

Blackwell Delivers Season-High Scoring

John Blackwell established himself as the primary offensive weapon for the Blue Devils with a season-high 25 points against the Huskies. The senior guard, who previously transferred from Wisconsin, finally found his shooting rhythm after several early games where he struggled to find consistent scoring opportunities.

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Blackwell shot 7-of-11 from the field and 5-of-6 from the three-point line. He added five rebounds, two assists, and one block to his stat line. This performance provided the necessary scoring boost for the team to reach its full competitive ceiling.

Ngongba Dominates Physical Play

Patrick Ngongba demonstrated significant growth in physicality and aggressiveness to lead Duke in the paint. The 6-foot-11 junior forward recorded 17 points and 11 rebounds, including three offensive boards, along with five assists and a block.

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Ngongba shot 6-of-8 from the field and 1-of-2 from three-point range. His ability to establish position early in the shot clock helped Duke dominate the interior. This performance highlighted his potential as a key leader and overall best player for the squad.

Duke Wins Free Throw Battle

Duke capitalized on their ability to draw fouls by winning the free throw battle decisively. The Blue Devils went 21-of-25 from the charity stripe compared to the Huskies 12-of-14 record. This resulted in a significant advantage in both makes and attempts.

Both teams entered the game with high rates of drawing fouls. Duke leveraged this strength to gain a +9 advantage in free throw makes and a +11 advantage in free throw attempts. This disparity proved to be a critical factor in securing the victory.

Superior Rebounding and Defense

The Blue Devils displayed superior hustle and defensive connectivity throughout the contest. Duke outrebounded the Huskies 43 to 26 and won the paint battle 32 to 14. They also led the game for 78 percent of the total playing time.

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This level of physical engagement marked a clear improvement from previous games against Michigan State and Illinois. The team out-worked and out-toughed their opponents to earn a well-deserved win in Las Vegas.

Boozer Returns to Starting Role

Cayden Boozer made a significant impact upon returning to the starting lineup for the guard position. The 6-foot-4 guard scored 10 points and grabbed five rebounds, including two offensive boards, along with two assists and a steal.

Boozer shot 5-of-9 from the field and demonstrated high-level point guard skills. He made the right reads and defended effectively without being rushed. His performance mirrored his promising start during preseason evaluations.

Next Challenge Against Florida

The victory over UConn sets up a difficult upcoming test for Duke against the Florida Gators. The team must travel to Gainesville to participate in the ACC/SEC Challenge. This next matchup will further test the Blue Devils against another top-tier opponent in the conference series.