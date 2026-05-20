Duke Basketball: Scheyer Seals No. 1 Recruiting Class, Offers Top Prospect Beckham Black

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have sealed the No. 1 overall high school recruiting class for three consecutive years, with international prospect Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje and Canadian big man Maxime Meyer also joining the class. Duke is also in a recruiting battle with arch-rival North Carolina, as they offered 5-star prospect Beckham Black.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer shoots a ball during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena.

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have sealed the No. 1 overall high school recruiting class for three consecutive years.and Bryson Howard. 7'0" international prospect Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje and 4-star Canadian big man Maxime Meyer are also a part of the class. West forward Cameron Williams (1) breaks down court during the McDonald's All-American boys high school basketball game featuring all of the top seniors in the country at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, on March 31, 2026.

With the Blue Devils 2026-27 rotation nearly set in stone, Scheyer and Co. are getting acclimated with the 2027 recruiting class. Scheyer and Co. have now offered one of the top prospects in the 2027 class. Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena.

The Duke program has sent an offer out to 5-star prospect Beckham Black. The 6'3", 180-pound point guard is the No. 6 overall player, No. 1 point guard, and No. 3 player out of the state of Florida according to theBlack, out of Southeastern Prep (FL), currently holds offers from several elite programs, such as Arkansas, Kentucky, Texas, USC, North Carolina, and Georgetown.

Scheyer and associate head coach Emanuel Dildy were recently in attendance to watch Black in Session 2 of the Nike EYBL circuit, where they saw the 5-star recruit drop 28 points to go along with eight assists, three rebounds, and two steals. Black won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2025 FIBA U16 AmeriCup and participated in the 2026 Men's Junior National Team April minicamp held in Indianapolis.

It appears the Blue Devils could be entering a recruiting battle with arch-rival North Carolina, as the Tar Heels handed Black an offer back in January. If a situation arises in which Duke and North Carolina are competing for Black's services, Scheyer is not the coach any program wants to face off against for a top recruit.

Not only have the Blue Devils proven they run national recruiting by securing the nation's top-ranked class each of the last three years, but Scheyer has also proven to be an elite talent developer. The entire starting five from the 2024-25 squad (Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, Khaman Maluach, Sion James, Tyrese Proctor) were selected in the 2025 NBA Draft. Duke is set to have two more first-round picks in 2026 with Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Evans.

Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI





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