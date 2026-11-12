Duke Basketball Reportedly in To See Coveted 2028 Prospect

The Blue Devils were recently in to see one of the top guards in the 2028 recruiting class.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; The Duke Blue Devils mascot Blue Devil cheers on the court during a timeout against the UConn Huskies in an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe Blue Devils have sent out several offers to top 2028 prospects as well. One of those recruits, 5-star point guard Josiah Rose, has recently been scouted by several top programs, including Duke. Nov 2, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer gestures during the first half against the Army Black Knights at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Also read Gators Among Top 3 Finalists for Blue Chip 2028 Wide Receiver Recruit

Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectAccording to League Ready's Sam Kayser, several top programs have recently been in to see 2028 5-star point guard Josiah Rose. Those programs include Duke, Texas, Kentucky, Baylor, Arizona, Houston, Alabama, and SMU.

The 6'4" Faith Family Academy of Oak Cliff product is currently rated as the No. 6 overall player and No. 1 point guard in the 2028 recruiting class, according to theRose has earned offers from marquee programs such as Tennessee, Houston, Texas, Texas Tech, Kansas, Louisville, and Alabama, among others. Duke offered the 5-star recruit in late October. So far, Rose has taken three unofficial visits to SMU, which offered him back in September 2025.

Advertisement

The 6'4" lefty is one of five 2028 prospects to be offered by Duke. 2028 5⭐ Josiah Rose, one of the top overall prospects in the country, has had the following programs in to see him recently, he tellsHiller took an official visit to Duke in early October, and it seems to be a race between the Blue Devils and Florida to land him. If the 6'6" forward reclassified into 2027, he would have to spend two years in college basketball.

However, that is not the case for Kamagate, a 7'0" center who is rated as the No. 1 overall player in the 2028 recruiting class, per the 247Sports Composite.into 2027. The 6'3" combo guard recently took official visits to North Carolina and Ohio State. He has upcoming official visits scheduled to Kentucky and Arkansas and has also already visited Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan.

If more than one of Hiller, Kamagate, or Pettigrew reclassify into 2027, it would be interesting to see how Scheyer and Co. navigate that with three big-time commitments already sealed. Additionally, Knueppel has officially signed hisHugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing.

He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.