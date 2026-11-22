Here are a few areas that stood out from Duke's tight win over the Cougars.

Nov 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster reacts after hitting a three-pointer during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connecton Saturday night to improve to 4-2 heading into a heavyweight bout with No. 3 UConn in Las Vegas on Wednesday. In a game that most expected the Blue Devils to control the whole way, the win over the Cougars was maybe a bit too close for comfort.

Also read Scheyer's Message for Duke Basketball Faithful Following Scare Versus WSU

There were things to like in Palm Springs from Duke, but there are clearly several areas where this team must improve quickly before facing two legitimatein back-to-back games. Here are a few areas that stood out from the Blue Devils' win over Washington State. Nov 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II dribbles the ball in front of Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectDuke played solid defense in the first half, and its half-court defense was fairly consistent the entire way. The Blue Devils pressured the ball at the point of attack pretty well and made Washington State's life difficult at times. WSU shot 39% on the night and 8-of-30 from three-point range. Duke also turned 10 Cougar turnovers into 15 points.

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The transition defense was an issue in the second half, as it has been at times early in the year. Overall, it wasn't a bad defensive game from Jon Scheyer's club, but it's still nowhere near its ceiling on that end of the floor. Nov 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer directs his team during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Illini won 99-78.

Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectremains an issue for the Blue Devils, as they surrendered 15 offensive rebounds to a Washington State team that ranks outside the top 200 atDuke won the rebounding battle 41-32 and collected 17 offensive rebounds of its own, but the defensive glass has been a problem so far. Nov 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer dribbles up court during the second half against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The big issue with so many of Duke's early-season turnover woes is that many of them are completely unforced, and some are live-ball. Duke coughed it up 16 times against Washington State, which turned those turnovers into 21 points. A huge reason WSU was in a position to win this game was capitalizing on the Blue Devils' self-imposed mistakes.

Taking care of the basketball has to be a major point of emphasis with UConn on deck, as the Huskies will make you pay for giving up the basketball in live-ball situations. Duke entered this game outside the top 200 nationally at KenPom in free-throw shooting percentage. The Blue Devils have gotten to the line at a really high rate, but have struggled to knock them down consistently. Duke went 28-of-36 from the stripe against the Cougars.

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It was +12 in free-throw attempts and +10 in makes. Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.