Michigan State beats Duke 79-73 as Jeremy Fears Jr. stars and Jon Scheyer questions team connection

Michigan State defeated Duke 79-73 in the Champions Classic as Jeremy Fears Jr. posted 18 points and 11 assists. Duke coach Jon Scheyer said his team was not connected and promised to fix it.

Michigan State beat Duke 79-73 on Tuesday night at the United Center in Chicago in the State Farm Champions Classic. The Spartans led from the opening basket 33 seconds after tip and never allowed Duke to take the lead at any point in the game.

Duke coach Jon Scheyer did not hold back after his team's first loss of the season. He gave Tom Izzo and Michigan State full credit but made clear he was shocked by what he saw from his own players.

Also read Duke Faces Michigan State in Champions Classic as Top-5 Showdown

Duke Bows After Loss

"They 100 percent deserved to win. I thought they outcompeted us. They played more together," Scheyer said during his postgame news conference. Scheyer continued: "For me, it was a little bit of an out-of-body experience.

Our team, I thought our team, we weren't connected. Just the bottom line, we weren't connected, and we're going to fix it. I promise you that much, and our fans deserve better. That was not a good performance tonight.

" It was the first time Michigan State has beaten Duke on a neutral floor since the 2018-19 season. That earlier meeting came in the Elite Eight, when a Cassius Winston-led Spartans team defeated a Zion Williamson-led Blue Devils squad. This time the Spartans controlled the game from start to finish. Jeremy Fears Jr. was the best player on the court.

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Jeremy Fears Leads Spartans

The All-American point guard finished with a game-high 18 points and a game-high 11 assists. He also went 12-of-17 from the free-throw line. Fears in the middle ball screen was a nightmare for Duke all night. Patrick Ngongba was in drop coverage for a good portion of the game, and Fears used his patience and vision to pick that coverage apart just about every time.

Duke had discussed before the game that it needed to limit either Fears passing or scoring. Neither happened, and the Spartans offense flowed through him repeatedly. Overall, Duke played well on the defensive end, but Fears was the best player on the floor. Michigan State shot 45 percent from the field for the game.

Duke limited the Spartans to 7-of-20 shooting from three-point range, which is 35 percent, and made life difficult for Michigan State in the half-court. The Blue Devils transition defense was not up to par early, which allowed Michigan State to build a lead. The Spartans took every opportunity to get out and run off Duke misses or turnovers, and they capitalized more often than not. Still, Duke held its own defensively for much of the night.

Turnovers were a major issue for Duke in the first half. The Spartans tallied 13 points off nine Duke turnovers in the opening frame. Duke took better care of the ball in the second half, but Michigan State made it very difficult for the Blue Devils to find any consistency on that side of the floor. The most glaring takeaway from the contest was Duke shooting just 33 percent from the field.

The Blue Devils went 7-of-29 from the three-point line, which is 24 percent. Duke assisted on 18 of its 20 made shots, but the issue was that Michigan State blew up so much of the half-court action Duke tried to run. Michigan State matched Duke physicality inside, and its defensive connectivity took easy paint looks out of the equation for the Blue Devils. What that did was give Duke open kick-outs, but those shots simply did not fall.

Knocking down a few more threes could have certainly changed the complexion of the game. Duke is a better three-point shooting team than it showed in the Champions Classic. When teams force Duke to win by hitting shots from the outside, the Blue Devils will have to make them at a higher clip. Tuesday night was a clear example of what happens when those shots do not go in.

Duke's Rebounding Edge Matters

Rebounding was a huge reason Duke remained in the game in the second half. Duke only won the rebounding battle 40-38, but Scheyer squad notched 18 offensive boards on the night compared to just nine for Michigan State. Those offensive rebounds turned into 14 second-chance opportunities. The Spartans did a nice job limiting Duke size advantage, but earning second-chance opportunities and getting to the free-throw line will be key when the Blue Devils are in tight games throughout the year.

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Duke went 26-of-37 from the stripe, which is 70 percent, but 25 of those attempts came in the second half. Duke went 26-of-37 from the line, but it was plus-four in makes and plus-nine in attempts compared to Michigan State. In a six-point defeat, that is a notable margin.

If Duke can get to the line at such a high clip like it did tonight, it does not necessarily have to make them at a super-efficient rate for it to be effective. The Blue Devils have shown vast improvement from the line compared to last season. When they get those trips down late in games, making them could become a big part of success.

Free-throw shooting was one area that helped keep Duke close even when its offense struggled from the field. Duke forward Dame Sarr, center Patrick Ngongba II, and Michigan State forward Jordan Scott battled for the ball during the second half. Earlier in the game, Jordan Scott defended Duke guard Caleb Foster. Duke center Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje gestured after dunking the ball against the Spartans during the first half.

It is early, and this Duke team is not perfect. Tuesday night was more about Michigan State playing a fantastic game than about the Blue Devils playing a poor game. But Scheyer made clear that he saw problems with connection and competitiveness that must be fixed. The good news for the Blue Devils is that their loss to the Spartans was just their third game of the season.

They have another three-plus months to find the cohesiveness Scheyer was hoping to see against Michigan State. There is work to be done, but Duke is still gelling as a group. While No. 2 Duke losing on a neutral floor to No. 5 Michigan State by six points will not hurt the Blue Devils resume, that does not mean Scheyer had the urge to find any positives after his team loss.

He was direct about what went wrong and what needs to change. The Spartans scored the opening bucket of the contest 33 seconds after tip and never trailed. Michigan State controlled the game from the jump, and Duke was left searching for answers on both ends of the floor throughout the night. This was the first loss of the year for Duke.

Duke's Future Focus And Challenges

The Blue Devils will need to respond quickly as they move forward in a long season. Scheyer promise to fix the lack of connection will be tested in the coming weeks. Fran Fraschilla said on OutKick that this was the worst offseason in the history of college basketball because of the chaos. That broader context of roster turnover and NIL rules is part of the environment every team is navigating this season.

For Duke, the focus is simpler. The Blue Devils must improve their half-court execution, take care of the ball, and make open shots. If they can do those things, the loss to Michigan State can serve as an early lesson rather than a defining moment.