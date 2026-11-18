The Duke basketball history books now include a new record for the most points by an opposing player in Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Nov 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer directs his team during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The Illini won 99-78. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Duke basketball program has taken much pride in its defensive efforts across the tenure of fifth-year head coach Jon Scheyer. But it's safe to say there wasn't much, if anything, for the No. 5-ranked Blue Devils to be proud of on that end in their"Obviously, it's an F," Scheyer told the media in grading his squad's defense at this juncture.

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"And it's an F because of the thing we've done really well is protect the basket. And it's hard to protect the basket if you're just driven in a straight line; there's not many answers for that. The other thing is the lack of rebounding, particularly from our guards; when shots go up, we have to rebound...

"And then you add in the fouling, which is a lack of discipline, which I have to address and work on every day. We fouled two 3-point shooters. We fouled the guy who picked up his dribble at 17 feet. We were fouling guys at halfcourt.

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It's hard to win with that combination.

"Illinois' Andrej Stojakovic tallied 46 points on Tuesday night, the second-highest scoring total in history for a player against Duke and the outright record for the most points by a visitor in Cameron Indoor Stadium, where the Blue Devils "We were just fouling him too much," Duke basketball freshman big man Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje explained in the locker room about Stojakovic, who shot 16-for-20 at the charity stripe. "We were letting him get into his groove just by fouling.

And that just got him more confidence and just let him take off.

" Plus, it's worth noting that Duke gave up 99 points to a team that was without two starters. Illinois gave starting nods to three freshmen against the Blue Devils; one of those freshmen, Quentin Coleman, poured in 27 points.

Combining the scoring totals of Stojakovic and Coleman, their 73 points marked the most by any pair of teammates versus the Blue Devils in the past 30 years,Duke cut its deficit to 12 just past the midway point of the second half. That run energized the loyal crowd, giving the Cameron Crazies some sense of hope.

However, Illinois responded quickly with more offensive firepower that the Blue Devils just proved unable to contain on a consistent basis, no matter which Duke talents were on the floor. One of many reasons for Duke's defensive woes was the inability to secure rebounds, as the squad was outrebounded, 54-34, by Fighting Illini players who appeared to simply want them more than the Blue Devils.

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"I was definitely proud of the guys who came in and were ready to fight," first-year Blue Devil and former three-year Belmont Bruins forward Drew Scharnowski, who tallied seven points, two rebounds, and one steal across his 10 minutes on the floor, noted about the brief boost from the bench. "I think it's just a matter of discipline. Too many fouls. We had them in the bonus, kept bringing them to line, over and over...

Obviously, we got it down , and then the lead went right back up...

"The rebounding differential — heard that from some of the media, Coach Scheyer was talking about it — they came in here and they punched us in the mouth. Props to them. You know, they came ready to play, and obviously, we didn't.

"in a bout against the Washington State Cougars at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif. , at 11 p.m. ET Saturday . Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs.

Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.