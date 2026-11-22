The Duke basketball squad is looking to get back on track versus the Cougars.

Nov 2, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer directs his players during the second half against the Army Black Knights at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect In each of the Blue Devils' first five outings this season, not to mention the deeply talented collection's three-game exhibition slate, fifth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer rolled out the same starting lineup of sophomore guard Cayden Boozer, senior guard John Blackwell, sophomore wing Dame Sarr, freshman forward/center Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, and junior center Patrick Ngongba II. Now, though, the No. 5-ranked Blue Devils are 3-2, marking the first time that the program has suffered at least two losses in its first five games of a season since the 2020-21 squad did so before ultimately finshing 13-11 overall and falling short of an NCAA Tournament invite.

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And after Duke fell at home inSo, on Saturday night, about 15 minutes ahead of tipoff between the Blue Devils and unranked Washington State Cougars at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif. , at 11 p.m. ET , it was no surprise that Scheyer and his crew had indeed changed the starting five. Here is Duke's new starting lineup out west: senior guard Caleb Foster, John Blackwell, sophomore forward Sebastian Wilkins, Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, and junior center Patrick Ngongba II.

This means that sophomore Cayden Boozer and Dame Sarr will come off the bench for the first time this season. Meanwhile, Foster is making his first start of the season, and Wilkins is now a starter for the first time as a Blue Devil.

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"I can tell you there's already things on my mind after tonight where we're going to address," Scheyer said in his postgame press conference on Tuesday night. "And strategically, we've got to do a way better job on both ends of the floor. It's not like there's just one easy fix. The biggest fix is the competitive spirit and the connectivity that we have to have.

"And then, obviously, as a coaching staff, we have to figure out ways to put them in the best position possible, where we put pressure on people... We've got to figure out what our strengths are. You know, our floor is not there, obviously. And we've got to find our floor first before we reach our ceiling, and that's something we're going to work on.

"to gear up for their bout against the No. 3 UConn Huskies in T-Mobile Arena at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday . Matt Giles is the premier Duke Blue Devils beat writer on SI. Giles is the key source for comprehensive coverage of this storied college basketball program. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has provided in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on this team.

He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge makes his work a go-to resource for Duke fans and followers. He is a key part of the publishing team, shaping editorial direction and ensuring the most relevant, timely information reaches his audience.