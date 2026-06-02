Duke Basketball Announces New Staff Hires Under Coach Jon Scheyer

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer has made multiple staff additions for the 2026-27 season, including Alexander Powell as Executive Director of Basketball and Conklin as a new assistant. The moves aim to enhance analytics, player development, and overall program growth.

The Duke Blue Devils men's basketball program is undergoing significant staff changes under head coach Jon Scheyer as they prepare for the 2026-27 season. Among the new additions is Alexander Powell , who joins the Blue Devils in the newly created role of Executive Director of Basketball.

In this position, Powell will oversee the integration of analytics, technology, and innovation across all facets of Duke men's basketball, providing data-informed insights to support roster management, opponent preparation, talent evaluation, and on-court strategy. Powell brings a wealth of experience from the NBA, having spent six years with the Charlotte Hornets as Head of Quantitative Analysis before serving as Director of Basketball Innovation for the Portland Trail Blazers.

He played college basketball at Kenyon College in Division III, where he developed his passion for data analytics. Scheyer expressed enthusiasm about Powell's arrival, emphasizing that Powell shares the program's belief in continuous growth and his ability to turn information into actionable strategies that help individuals improve and teams win. The coaching staff also sees the addition of Conklin, who has held various roles at both the NBA and college levels.

Conklin began his career as an intern with Pure Sweat Basketball in Los Angeles during the summers of 2018 and 2019. He then spent two seasons as a graduate assistant at Louisiana Tech from 2018 to 2020 before securing his first assistant coaching position at Olney Central College in Illinois. Conklin later made a stop at Independence Community College in Kansas for the 2021-22 season, where he served as an assistant coach and offensive coordinator.

He then joined the Texas Longhorns program as a graduate assistant in 2022 before being promoted to Director of Player Development in 2023. His most recent role was with the Austin Spurs, the G League affiliate of the San Antonio Spurs, where he also served as Director of Player Development. Scheyer praised Conklin for his genuine passion for developing people and helping them reach their potential, noting his energy, work ethic, basketball knowledge, and ability to build meaningful relationships.

In addition to Conklin, there have been other staff changes, including Bradds taking over as the new men's basketball head coach at his alma mater, Belmont. Bradds is a former Bruin player who previously worked with the Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics in player development. These moves reflect Scheyer's commitment to strengthening the program with experienced professionals who can contribute to player development and overall team success.

The Duke basketball program, perennially one of the top programs in the country, continues to evolve under Scheyer's leadership, focusing on both traditional coaching excellence and modern analytical approaches. With the 2026 NCAA Tournament underway, the Blue Devils are aiming for a deep run while building for the future with these strategic hires





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