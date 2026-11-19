Prince Harry and Meghan enjoyed a festive outing with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet at Winter Wonderland in London, marking their first Christmas together in the UK. Discover details about their evening and future holiday plans.

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were pictured enjoying a festive evening at Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park, London, alongside their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The family visited the attraction on Wednesday evening, marking their first Christmas season together in Britain since returning from the United States in August.

Sussex Family Dodgems Attraction

The Duke of Sussex was seen grinning as he rode the dodgems with his seven-year-old son Prince Archie at the central London holiday event. Harry wrapped an arm around the boy, who took the wheel of a Ford bumper car and steered them around the track during the lively activity.

Also read Prince William and Prince Harry Clash Over Media Attention During Major Royal Engagements

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex watched from the sidelines with Princess Lilibet during the VIP preview event, which was held 24 hours before Winter Wonderland officially opened to the general public. Meghan smiled broadly and hugged her red-haired daughter from behind as they looked on through the railings while Harry and Archie raced around the ride on a school night.

Outfit Choices And Celeb Guests

Harry was dressed in a puffer jacket, jeans, trainers, and a baseball cap as he made his way through the crowds with his family. The Duchess wore a grey beanie, a winter coat, skinny black jeans, and boots. She appeared in good spirits, smiling at her husband before later taking to a rollercoaster herself during the outing.

Advertisement

The Sussexes were invited to enjoy Winter Wonderland's attractions ahead of the official opening alongside a host of other celebrity and reality star guests. The list of fellow attendees included Little Mix star Perrie Edwards, television personality Myleene Klass, Lizzie Cundy, Vogue Williams, Alexandra Burke, Helen Flanagan, and Spencer Matthews.

Archie And Lilibet Christmas Plans

The family outing comes as the couple prepares to leave the UK for the holiday season. A source close to the family confirmed that Harry and Meghan are planning to spend Christmas in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The Sussexes moved back to the UK in August but are not expected to be invited to traditional royal festive gatherings such as Christmas Day at Sandringham or the Princess of Wales's annual carol concert at Westminster Abbey.

Instead, the Duke and Duchess aim to keep their heads down until Christmas, when they will return to their home base in Montecito, California. The couple are also understood to be planning to spend school holidays and half-terms in either California or Portugal, where they own a property. The Montecito mansion, which they retained after stepping down as senior royals in 2020, will likely serve as their primary residence during the festive period.

Meghan Family And Business Updates

A trip by the Sussexes to Montecito will provide Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, with an opportunity to spend time with her grandchildren. The 70-year-old Ms. Ragland lives in a bungalow in a wealthy residential district outside the centre of Los Angeles, less than a two-hour drive away from her daughter's home. She has been a constant presence in the family's life since the couple relocated to America.

Advertisement

In addition to family matters, Meghan has launched a luxury $148 (£112) Christmas advent calendar as part of her As Ever brand. The product is inspired by the family's Montecito mansion, continuing her recent business ventures. The festive period had initially offered a potential opportunity to begin repairing relations with Harry's father, King Charles III, and his brother, Prince William, who hosts members of the Royal Family at Sandringham each December.

Prince Harry Ukraine Remarks

The family trip to Hyde Park occurred just hours after Prince Harry declared he would rejoin the British Army to fight Russia if necessary. The Duke, who served for ten years from 2005 to 2015, made the statement during a visit to Ukraine where he met soldiers fighting off the Kremlin's invasion. Speaking to the Telegraph in the western Ukraine city of Lviv, the duke said he would be willing to serve in the military again if needed.

He added that there is a lot that we can learn from Ukraine, emphasizing his support for the Ukrainian forces. His remarks followed increasing warnings by defence chiefs that the UK needs to be more prepared for a potential war with Russia as Moscow flexes its muscles on its borders with Europe. The comment highlights the ongoing tensions in Eastern Europe and the Sussexes' continued engagement with international geopolitical issues.