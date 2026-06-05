Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh earn rental income from Royal Collection Trust

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have been renting out a stable block at their Surrey home to the Royal Collection Trust, a registered charity, and earning an undisclosed sum. The arrangement is part of a lease from the Crown Estate, which allows the leaseholder to generate income for themselves. This is not an isolated incident, as Prince Andrew also received rental income from sub-letting three cottages on his Royal Lodge estate at Windsor.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have been renting out a stable block at their Surrey home to the Royal Collection Trust , a registered charity, and earning an undisclosed sum.

The arrangement is part of a lease from the Crown Estate, which allows the leaseholder to generate income for themselves. This is not an isolated incident, as Prince Andrew also received rental income from sub-letting three cottages on his Royal Lodge estate at Windsor. The National Audit Office report, which will form the basis of their enquiries, revealed that Prince Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, have not personally paid rent for their royal homes in almost two decades.

The costs were secretly met by their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and more recently their uncle, the King. The report also disclosed that the Edinburghs invested a significant sum in refurbishing an old stable block, which was rented out to a third party until six years ago. The lease allows the stables to be used as offices, research and development, for the stabling of horses or residential accommodation.

Previous reports suggest that the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh earned up to £130,000 a year from the scheme. The arrangement is likely to be carefully examined by MPs as part of a wider investigation into the Royal Family's property dealings amid public concern that they have been benefiting from favourable deals. The Palace has said it is grateful to the NAO for the report, which is in line with the Royal Household's commitment to transparency.

The financial arrangements are kept under review, which includes the agreement for the King to fund his nieces' rent. Although no decision has yet been made about whether he will continue to do so, it is understood it will be looked at in the next 12 months





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