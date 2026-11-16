DUI suspect faces several misdemeanors after crash that injured two UHP troopers

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President Donald Trump departs Washington, DC, en route to Asia to meet with foreign leaders, including Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin. A DUI suspect accused of crashing into a Utah Highway Patrol car, injuring two troopers, faces several misdemeanor charges following the crash.

A DUI suspect accused of crashing into a Utah Highway Patrol car, injuring two troopers, faces several misdemeanor charges following the crash. Anthony Joseph Ruiz, 30, was booked into the Summit County Jail on misdemeanor charges of negligently operating a vehicle resulting in jury, failure to observe a barricade, and driving under the influence.

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The crash happened on Sunday morning after Ruiz reportedly bypassed traffic cones on the US-40 ramp to I-80, driving at about 45 miles per hour toward emergency vehicles responding to another crash. Two troopers who were inside the same patrol car deliberately drove into Ruiz's path, according to Utah Highway Patrol, stopping him from hitting investigators at the scene. A third highway patrol trooper responded to the scene and found Ruiz outside of the car "walking around.

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" While speaking with him about the crash, the trooper reported he had bloodshot eyes and blew a .169 on a breathlyzer test - more than three times the legal limit. After being medically cleared at Park City Hospital, Ruiz was safely taken into custody without incident and booked on the aforementioned charges. Woman accused of trying to force 13-year-old girl toward her car at Hurricane park