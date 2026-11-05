DUI Arrest After Street Sweeper Fire on I-405 in Bothell

A street sweeper caught fire on southbound I-405 in Bothell after being struck by an impaired driver. The driver was arrested for DUI, and traffic has fully reopened.

A street sweeper vehicle was severely damaged and engulfed in flames on the southbound lanes of Interstate 405 in Bothell following a collision with a suspected drunk driver on Wednesday night. The Washington State Patrol confirmed that the incident resulted in the arrest of the driver for Driving Under the Influence, while all traffic lanes were successfully reopened by early Thursday morning.

Incident Details on I-405

The collision occurred in the southbound direction near the 160th Street exit area, causing the municipal street sweeper to catch fire immediately upon impact. Visual evidence released by law enforcement showed the extensive damage to the specialized vehicle, which became a significant hazard on the busy highway corridor. Despite the severity of the fire and the resulting debris on the roadway, officials confirmed that no injuries were reported to either the street sweeper operator or other motorists involved in the immediate vicinity of the crash.

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Law Enforcement Response and Arrest

Washington State Patrol officers responded swiftly to the scene to manage the emergency and secure the area. They documented the position of the burning vehicle and coordinated with fire services to extinguish the flames and clear the debris from the interstate. The driver of the vehicle that struck the street sweeper was identified and taken into custody on suspicion of Driving Under the Influence. This arrest underscores the zero-tolerance approach taken by authorities against impaired driving on Washington state roadways.

Traffic Management and Reopening

Following the crash, traffic flow on the southbound I-405 was severely disrupted, with lanes temporarily reduced to a single lane of movement overnight. The presence of the fire and the subsequent cleanup operations required careful coordination by traffic management teams to ensure safety for first responders and passing commuters. By early Thursday morning, all lanes of the southbound interstate had been cleared and fully reopened to normal traffic speeds, minimizing the long-term impact on regional travel patterns.

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Broader Regional Traffic Context

This incident occurred during a period of active traffic management across the Puget Sound region, where other major infrastructure projects were also influencing commuter conditions. For instance, while the Revive I-5 project completed its Sunday night work window and opened all northbound lanes of the Ship Canal Bridge ahead of schedule, the express lanes did not immediately return to normal operational status. Commuters in Pierce County received positive updates from the Washington State Department of Transportation regarding the completion of repairs on the Tacoma Narrows Bridge, signaling ongoing efforts to stabilize regional transit networks.

Other Regional Roadway Incidents

Separate incidents also tested the resilience of the local transportation grid during this timeframe. On the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Tacoma, a semitruck carrying bananas caught fire, resulting in blocked lanes and additional delays for travelers in the southern part of the metro area. These recurring disruptions highlight the vulnerability of major arteries to unexpected mechanical failures and criminal acts alike, necessitating continuous vigilance from both drivers and transportation authorities to maintain flow and safety.