Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy demands immediate funding for FAA modernization to fix flight tracking outages, targeting a full system overhaul by 2028.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy emphasized the critical need for immediate modernization of Federal Aviation Administration flight-tracking software during a Tuesday appearance on Fox News Channel's Hannity program. Highlighting severe operational outages affecting the national airspace, Duffy argued that the current technological infrastructure is dangerously obsolete and requires urgent legislative support to prevent further disruptions to American air travel.

Obsolete Technology Outdated By Decades

Sean Duffy compared the existing aviation control systems to automobiles from the 1950s, noting that modern vehicles feature advanced computer dashboards while air traffic management remains stuck in a previous era. Duffy stressed that operating with such outdated tools is unfair to the millions of daily flyers and the air traffic controllers responsible for maintaining safety and efficiency across the United States. He asserted that the gap between current capabilities and modern standards is too wide to ignore given the frequency of recent technical failures.

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Duffy Engages Opposition On Funding

Despite anticipated pushback from Democratic lawmakers, Duffy revealed that he is actively engaging with the opposition party to secure consensus on the necessary remedies. He explained that many legislators lack the specific industry knowledge required to understand the magnitude of the infrastructure deficit, urging them to question how previous funds were utilized and how future budgets should be allocated. Duffy noted that his extensive background in Congress and deep connections within the aviation industry allow him to track these issues more closely than most of his colleagues in government.

Demands 50 Billion In New Investment

The Secretary made it clear that the administration cannot afford to wait another year to begin constructing a new network and deploying updated software to manage the nation's skies. He explicitly stated that securing an additional fifty billion dollars in funding is essential to transition from the current broken systems to a fully functional modernized network. Without this immediate financial injection, the goal of establishing a reliable and responsive air traffic control framework remains out of reach for the American public and industry stakeholders.

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Timeline For Complete System Overhaul

Duffy outlined a definitive plan to deploy twelve billion dollars in new equipment, including radars, radios, and surface awareness systems, once the necessary funding is authorized. He committed to delivering a completely new telecommunications network and advanced software solutions, aiming to have all components integrated and operational by the end of twenty twenty-eight. This comprehensive overhaul is designed to replace legacy hardware with cutting-edge technology that can handle modern air traffic volumes safely and efficiently.

Impact On American Travelers And Industry

The proposed modernization effort aims to eliminate the confusion and delays currently experienced by travelers due to technical glitches in flight tracking. By securing the full funding package, the Transportation Department promises to restore confidence in the reliability of the national air transportation system. Duffy insisted that the combination of new telecom networks, upgraded software, and enhanced physical sensors will create a seamless experience for passengers and workers alike, marking a significant leap forward in aviation safety and operational performance for the United States.