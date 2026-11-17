Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy seeks $50 billion for FAA modernization following a nationwide ground stop, urging Congress to upgrade outdated air traffic control systems.

A nationwide ground stop last week thrust funding for the Federal Aviation Administration into the spotlight as Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and President Donald Trump call for more money to fix a system. The number has ballooned over the course of a year, from the $12.5 billion that was appropriated by Congress to an additional $50 billion that Duffy asked for in the wake of the ground stop. This dramatic increase in the requested budget highlights the growing urgency to address systemic issues within the national airspace infrastructure. The incident served as a catalyst for Secretary Duffy to present a comprehensive financial plan to lawmakers, emphasizing the need for immediate action to prevent future disruptions.

FAA Funding Escalation Details

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stated recently that it would need $20 billion in addition to $12.5 billion appropriated last year by Congress under Trump's so-called 'One Big Beautiful Bill' to complete air traffic control modernization efforts. These efforts involve digitizing its communications and technological capabilities by 2028. Despite that initial estimate, FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford testified in September 2026 that the agency would only need about an additional $10 billion to modernize the air traffic control system. This discrepancy in estimates has added complexity to the legislative debate surrounding the necessary investments. The differing figures reflect the evolving understanding of the technical requirements needed to upgrade the aging infrastructure.

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Still, later that month, Duffy increased his initial ask and requested $30 billion from Congress to complete the nationwide air traffic control overhaul. Duffy said at the time that the $12.5 billion was a down payment and additional funding was always needed to complete it. Duffy increased that prior funding request significantly, saying in a Friday night press conference that he is now asking Congress to give the DOT $50 billion. The Secretary argued that the rising cost reflects the true scale of the modernization challenge facing the nation's aviation network. This aggressive stance aims to secure sufficient resources to tackle all aspects of the overhaul simultaneously.

Skepticism And Stakeholder Positions

Duffy said at a Saturday press conference about the ground stop that he tried to get a number that the Congress will give him that gets a massive portion of the needs of the airspace completed. He emphasized that it is not a cheap proposition and urged for immediate investment to fix the nation's Air Traffic Control system now. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy has not released a breakdown of the costs for the $50 billion in funds he is now requesting. Only $10 billion of the DOT's previous $30 billion request was slated to complete reliable digital architecture, according to previous disclosures. This lack of detailed justification has fueled concerns among lawmakers about the transparency of the request.

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Duffy's justification for his growing request was met with a mix of skepticism, even by members of his own party. Senator John Hoeven of South Dakota told reporters on Capitol Hill that the money should be used for certain technology but noted that other communications technology needed upgrades that were not included in the original $12.5 billion. He stressed that accountability is necessary as Congress considers the new figures. This bipartisan skepticism underscores the political challenges Duffy faces in securing the full amount. Lawmakers are demanding clearer metrics for how the additional funds will be utilized.

Kirby posted on LinkedIn that it is critical for safety, our passengers, and our economy that we fix our nation's Air Traffic Control system now. She noted that the FAA has incredible people who work hard, keep the skies safe, and take pride in what they do. Kirby added that they need to get to 100% staffing and to have the funds to modernize the technology. She concluded that they need and deserve 100% support from all of us. This sentiment from aviation industry leaders adds weight to the argument for increased funding, highlighting the human element behind the infrastructure upgrades.

Next Steps For Congressional Approval

Duffy will come to Congress hat in hand on Tuesday when he joins Senate Republicans for lunch in the Capitol. The group of Republicans he will be addressing is the same group that already gave the FAA a sizable amount of money for air traffic control last year. Republicans allocated $12.5 billion for air traffic control as part of the so-called 'One Big Beautiful Bill,' later rebranded as the Working Families Tax Cuts Act. This legislation passed out of Congress with almost exclusively Republican support in July 2025. The upcoming meeting represents a critical juncture for the proposed funding package. It will test the political will to expand on previous legislative commitments.

Within that pot is $4.75 billion specifically allocated for telecommunications infrastructure modernization and systems upgrades. Secretary Sean Duffy talked by phone with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, according to a person familiar with the conversation. He also spoke by phone with House Speaker Mike Johnson, according to a source familiar with the conversation. Speaker Mike Johnson said over the weekend that Congress would consider Duffy's call for up to $50 billion to modernize air traffic control and airport infrastructure. These communications signal active negotiations between the executive branch and legislative leadership. The outcome will determine the timeline for the modernization project.

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The speaker's office did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment on how Congress would address the funding during the lame-duck session. Friday's ground stop happened because of a telecommunications issue, both Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said. According to a breakdown of spending recently released by DOT, much of that $12.5 billion remains unspent. The money that has been spent has been used on things such as making foundational upgrades, copper fiber replacement and radar and surveillance, according to DOT. This detail suggests that the previous funds were not fully utilized for their intended digital modernization goals. The government has allocated significant resources to address transportation security and infrastructure needs on the Belt Parkway as well. Such incidents require coordinated efforts to maintain public safety and operational efficiency. The resolution of these funding matters will impact the future of national air travel stability.