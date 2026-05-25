Duffer Brothers' TV Shows Ranked from Worst to Best

The text evaluates various TV shows featuring the Duffer Brothers' creative touch, discussing their involvement, strengths, and areas for improvement.

The past decade has been crucial for the Duffer Brothers ' career as they experienced a breakthrough with a massive hit and were involved in new projects.

Despite the high expectations, any project carrying their name automatically gets held to a high standard of comparison. This text provides details about various TV shows featuring the Duffer Brothers' signature touch and ranked based on narrative consistency, identity, and their ability to give something beyond and different from the formula they popularized





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Stranger Things Creators Duffer Brothers TV Shows Ranking Prospects

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