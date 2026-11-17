Music catalog investor Duetti has secured $665 million in financing backed by Carlyle, its third asset-backed security in two years, as institutional demand grows.

Catalog investment company Duetti has secured $665 million in financing after global investor Carlyle participated in its third asset-backed security (ABS) in two years, the company announced on Tuesday, November 17. The package combines a $450 million ABS anchored by Carlyle with additional support from Duetti's longtime bank and a separate side facility.

The $165 million of additional credit comes from Viola Credit, Duetti's longtime bank. The $50 million side facility is provided by Flexpoint Ford and Truist Bank.

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How the $665 Million Financing Is Structured

The core of the financing is the $450 million ABS anchored by Carlyle, a structure that packages recurring royalty cash flows from music rights into a security sold to institutional investors. Duetti says this transaction is worth more than three times its last ABS, which was $125 million and was issued with a higher rating.

The higher rating and the larger deal size indicate that institutional investors now view Duetti as a maturing and stable business. Duetti has raised $1.3 billion since its launch in 2022 from equity investors such as The Raine Group, Nyca Partners, Viola Ventures and ROC Nation, as well as from debt markets.

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Carlyle Explains Its Conviction in Duetti

Carlyle's head of asset-backed finance said in a statement that independent music royalties can generate recurring, diversified cash flows, which is the kind of profile asset-backed finance is built around. Carlyle said it anchored the securitization for that reason.

The same Carlyle executive said Duetti pairs industry expertise with data and technology to build and manage catalogs at scale, and that this combination gives Carlyle conviction in the platform. Carlyle's asset-backed finance team sits within its global credit platform, which has deployed more than $17 billion into the sports, media and entertainment sectors since 2017.

Duetti's portfolio includes 50,000 master recordings and compositions by more than 3,000 recording artists. The company continues to complete around 80 transactions per month, according to the announcement.

Duetti Plans to Accelerate Music Rights Investment

Duetti says the new capital will significantly accelerate the pace and breadth of its investment activities across genres, geographies and different types of music rights. The company described the financing as a way to expand its catalog acquisitions beyond its current scope.

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Duetti's chief executive and co-founder said the third ABS transaction in just two years is more than five times the size of the company's inaugural deal in 2024. The executive presented this growth as evidence of a strong track record and increasing institutional demand for Duetti's catalog and business model.

A separate statement tied to the transaction said it achieved a ratings upgrade and was placed with a broader group of institutional investors than the company's prior issuances. The company described this as the continued expansion of its ABS program and investor base.