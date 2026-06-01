Duetti Launches French Division and Appoints Naïma Menxhiqi to Lead Independent Catalog Acquisitions

Catalog acquisition platform Duetti opens a French office, hires industry veteran Naïma Menxhiqi, and pledges to partner with independent artists by valuing previously overlooked music rights.

Duetti , the catalog acquisition platform launched in 2022, has announced the establishment of a dedicated French division and the appointment of a new head of French operations.

The company, which specializes in purchasing and developing the music catalogs of independent creators, has collaborated with more than 1,100 artists worldwide since its inception. With a cumulative fundraising total of $635 million, Duetti counts investors such as The Raine Group, Roc Nation, Viola Ventures, Viola Credit and Flexpoint Ford among its backers.

The most recent financing round, closed in January 2026, injected an additional $200 million into the business, reinforcing its capacity to source and nurture rights across a broader geographic spectrum. The French expansion follows a series of strategic acquisitions in the market, including the catalogs of French‑language artists Imen Es and Yanns. Duetti's French lead, Naïma Menxhiqi, brings a deep background in catalog management, music‑rights monetisation and publishing across Eastern Europe and the Balkans.

Early in her career, Menxhiqi observed that many songwriters were generating tens of millions of YouTube views without receiving any royalties because they were not affiliated with performing‑rights societies. This insight prompted her to found Alba Music Publishing, a company focused on Balkan repertoires that assisted creators in joining organisations such as SACEM and in collecting their earnings.

She later launched We Matter Music Publishing, a French‑oriented venture that signed beatmakers like Koston and Toto Beats, whose productions have appeared on tracks by Jul, Soprano, Soolking and Niska. The success of these publishing endeavours attracted the interest of American investment funds seeking exposure to European music rights, leading Menxhiqi to transition into catalog brokerage. Under Menxhiqi's guidance, Duetti completed its first French catalog purchases, positioning the firm as more than a simple buyer of rights.

She emphasised that Duetti operates as a genuine partner for independent artists, offering a transparent and straightforward approach that aligns with the realities faced by creators outside the mainstream ecosystem. Historically, catalog acquisitions have focused on established, premium or evergreen works, often overlooking the wealth of value embedded in independent artists' repertoires. Duetti aims to shift this paradigm by recognising and investing in catalogs that were previously undervalued.

In a statement, the company expressed enthusiasm about the new French leadership, highlighting its commitment to supporting local talent, expanding its footprint in the French market, and contributing to the growth of the independent music sector





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