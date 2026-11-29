While the Duel in the Desert can divide Arizona at times, fans say the tradition brings out the best in local sports.

Even though the game is in Tucson, fans celebrated the annual rivalry matchup between ASU and U of A on Mill Avenue. FOX 10's Andrew Christiansen reports.

Fans across Arizona are celebrating the 100th rivalry game between Arizona State University and the University of Arizona. Although the game is taking place in Tucson, fans are gathering at University Sports Grill and other businesses on Mill Avenue in Tempe to watch. Supporters of both teams say the Duel in the Desert divides the state while bringing out the best in Arizona sports.

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The famous rivalry game between Arizona State University and the University of Arizona happened on Nov. 28, and fans all over Arizona are watching and celebrating their team. What makes this game special isn’t just the rivalry; it’s also the 100th rivalry game. At University Sports Grill, there are a bunch of people having fun watching the game. Even though the game is in Tucson, there are a lot of fans still supporting their team in Tempe.