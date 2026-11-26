Anaheim Ducks host San Jose Sharks in a critical Pacific Division matchup. Both teams enter with 11-13-1 records following recent losses. The Ducks recall Laurent Brossoit from the AHL to start in goal, while dealIng with injuries to Leo Carlsson and Beckett Sennecke. San Jose arrives coming off a defeat to the Wild,with Macklin Celebrini leading thier offense. This game marks the first of four meetings this season.

Matchup Overview and Recent Form

The Anaheim Ducks and the San Jose Sharks are set to clash in a Pacific Division showdown at Honda Center, marking the first of four meetings between these rivals this season. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on Prime Video and FOXLA+. Both teams enter the contest with identical records of 11 wins, 13 losses, and one overtime loss or shootout loss, setting the stage for a critical divisional battle that could shift the standings significantly. A victory for Anaheim would place them above San Jose in the points column and relocate them back into third place in the Pacific Division

Coming off a difficult four-game road trip,the Ducks suffered a 3-2 regulation defeat to the Seattle Kraken on Monday,extending their losing streak to four games. Cutter Gauthier scored one of the two goals for Anaheim, bringing his November scoring total to 18 points and 22 for the season. Despite the losses, head coach Joel Quenneville highlighted positive aspects of the teams play, noting that the Ducks displayed strong technical, defensive, and possession skills during the trip. However, he acknowledged that preventing goals remains a work in progress. Forward Sam Colangelo echoed these sentiments, stating that while the outcomes were disappointing, the team played hard and competed well against high-quality opponents.

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Injury Updates and Roster Changes

Several key injury developments have impacted both rosters heading into this matchup. For the Ducks, Leo Carlsson and Beckett Sennecke are considered day-to-day with upper-body injuries, though Sennecke has been placed on injured reserve. Quenneville expressed optimism regarding thier return,suggesting their absences will be relatively short-term. Additionally, Ryan Poehling, who has been sidelined with a sprained MCL for six weeks, skated in the morning practice and is expected to return by the weekend. A.J. greer,too on injured reserve with an upper-body injury, resumed skating on Wednesday, offering further hope for Anaheim's forward depth.

On the defensive side,the Ducks recalled goaltender Laurent Brossoit from the AHL Gulls after reassiging defenseman Noah Warren to San Diego. Brossoit, who posted a 4-1-0 record in five games this season, will start in net for Anaheim. Quenneville compared this situation to a previous recall during a similar tough stretch, hoping to replicate the positive impact Brossoit had earlier in the year. Meanwhile, the Sharks will be without former Duck Jacob Trouba, who is out for at least a week with a lower-body injury. San Jose enters the game coming off a 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Monday.

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Key Players and Statistical Analysis

The Sharks are led by Macklin Celebrini, who leads the team with 31 points,including 10 goals and 21 assists. Will Smith and Ivar Stenberg follow closely with eight goals each. Colangelo noted that San Jose is a fast, skilled team that will likely attempt to take games one-on-one, promising a competitive and high-tempo contest. For the Ducks, Mikael Granlund has been a consistent offensive threat,registering over 13 points in recent games. analysts have highlighted Granlund as a strong candidate for assist props, noting his ability to create scoring chances in tight games.

Statistical trends suggest a high-scoring affair, with the over 6.5 goals line having been hit in the last three games involving the Sharks and in four of the last five Ducks games at home. the Ducks have historically dominated the head-to-head record recently, winning seven of the last ten meetings, including a decisive 6-1 victory at Honda Center last season. However,recent form indicates both teams are struggling with defensive consistency, averaging nearly four goals against per game in thier last ten outings. the Ducks have shown resilience in shot volume,averaging 28.2 shots on goal, while the Sharks have been less efficient, converting only 16.4% of their power-play opportunities.

Strategic Implications and Outlook

This game holds significant weight for both franchises as they navigate a congested schedule. for Anaheim, securing a home win is essential to halt their slide and construct momentum before a busy weekend slate that includes games against Utah and Los Angeles. The recall of Brossoit signals a strategic move to stabilize the netminding position during this challenging stretch. The coaching staff beLieves that despite the recent losses, the team is correcting the fundamental issues identified at the start of the year, particularly in puck possession and defensive structure.

For San Jose,the ability to maintain their recent form over the last six games,where they went 4-1-1, is crucial. They will need to contain Anaheims secondary scoring options, such as Sam Colangelo and Frank Vatrano, who have contributed significantly in the absence of top-line stars. The Sharks' success will likely depend on their ability to match Anaheims speed and capitalizing on power-play opportunities. As the first of four meetings this season, this contest sets the tone for a series that will not conclude until March 2027, making every point of immense value in the Pacific Division race.