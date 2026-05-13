Ducks Lose Second-Round Playoff Series to Vegas Golden Knights

The Las Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Ducks in Game 5 of the second-round playoff series, winning the series 3-2 in overtime. Pavel Dorofeyev's second goal of the game sealed the victory for Vegas. Ducks' hopes for advancement were crushed despite Ryan Poehling's injury.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Carter Hart made a saves on a shot by Ducks ' Jeffrey Viel, during the third period of Game 5 of their second-round playoff series on Tuesday night in Las Vegas .

The Ducks aren't one of those happy-to-be-here teams. They scored first in the first period and gained the 1-0 lead.

However, their hopes for advancing to the Stanley Cup playoffs were dashed when Golden Knights won 3-2 in overtime. Pavel Dorofeyev was the goal scorer for Vegas. Ducks' Ryan Poehling was knocked into the boards by Brayden McNabb and needed assistance to reach the dressing room. Poehling was later ruled out for the rest of the game.

Ducks' goaltender Lukas Dostal earned saves in the second period. The game went to overtime with the score 1-1, and Dorofeyev's power-play goal secured the victory for Golden Knights. The winner of this series will face the winner of the second-round series between the Colorado Avalanche and the Minnesota Wild





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