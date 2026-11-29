Ducks' Cutter Gauthier scores 20th goal of November, tying NHL record for goals in a month
Anaheim Ducks forward Cutter Gauthier scored the 20th goal of his phenomenal November on Saturday night
With his NHL-leading 13th power-play goal at the Kings’ downtown arena, Gauthier tied the NHL single-month goals record set by Joe Malone in February 1921 with the defunct Hamilton Tigers and then tied in March 1993 by Teemu Selanne as a rookie with the Gauthier got his 20th goal in the last of the Ducks' 15 games in November.
He opened his historic month with back-to-back hat tricks and three hat tricks in eight days as part of a 10-game goals scoring streak — the NHL's longest in 29 years. Gauthier got yet another hat trick on Nov. 17, giving him four three-goal games in November to set the NHL record for hat tricks in a month.
His goal against the Kings was his 24th of the season, moving him even with Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl for the overall NHL lead. The speedy American winger with a vicious shot has been particularly dangerous with the man advantage this season. He has scored nine power-play goals in November — another Ducks franchise record.
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