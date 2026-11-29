Cutter Gauthier tied an NHL record by scoring the 20th goal of his phenomenal November.

learned about a week ago that he was within striking distance of the NHL record for goals in a calendar month, and he decided to try to chase it down.

Just like most of the goals that this incredibly gifted left winger has set for himself during his young hockey career, Gauthier got it.forward tied a mark first set 105 years ago by scoring the 20th goal of his phenomenal November during ato open the scoring during a power play 6:13 into the first period. With his NHL-leading 13th power-play goal this season, Gauthier tied the one-month goals record set by Joe Malone in February 1921 with the defunct Hamilton Tigers and first matched in March 1993 by Teemu Selanne as a rookie with the "It's really cool," Gauthier said.

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"I think I heard of the stat like a week ago, so it's something I was kind of trying to go for. It's obviously pretty cool when you're mentioned with some of the best guys that have ever played. So super-cool accomplishment, but lots of work that needs to be done for the next 60-ish games.