Cutter Gauthier became the first NHL player to have four hat tricks in a single month, netting a trio of tallies in a loss to the Blues on Tuesday night.

became the first NHL player to have four hat tricks in a single month, netting a trio of tallies in a road loss to the Gauthier scored twice in the second period on one-timers and then again in the third off a cross-ice feed from teammate, but Gauthier extended one of the most dominant scoring months in NHL history with his fourth hat trick in nine games.

The 22-year-old winger now has 21 goals and eight assists on the season, with 19 of those goals coming in a 10-game span. In the NHL's modern era , only three other players have scored that many in 10 games: Mario Lemieux , Wayne Gretzky and Alexander Mogilny . Gauthier is the first NHL player with a 10-game goal streak in a season since Teemu Selanne in 1997-98, also with the Ducks.

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He's the third player ever age 22 or younger with a 10-game goal streak, joining Babe Dye and Mike Bossy . California DMV bans Waymos from operating on state freeways after series of traffic incidents; Waymo temporarily suspends freeway operations nationwideGauthier now has 17 goals in November, putting him within reach of the NHL record for most goals in a month: 20, shared by Joe Malone in February 1921 and Selanne in March 1993.

The Ducks have six more games left in November.

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"I'm just keeping it simple," Gauthier told reporters. "I'm trying to give the team a chance to win every single night. Just came a little short tonight.

" With his three goals against the Blues, Gauthier set an Anaheim franchise record for most hat tricks in a season and goals in a month. He's the second NHL player age 22 or younger to notch four hat tricks in his team's first 22 games, behind only the five tallied by Reg Noble in 1917-18.br/]1 hour ago