The Duchess of Sussex has attempted to monetise her wardrobe once again via the AI platform OneOff, but prices are so high that shoppers must request the cost of one dress from the designer. She showcased her outfits and jewellery worth £92,834 in a series of clips promoting her products via Instagram.

The Duchess of Sussex has attempted to monetise her wardrobe once again via the AI platform OneOff, but prices are so high that shoppers must request the cost of one dress from the designer.

Earlier this month, Meghan, 44, shared a series of clips promoting her products via Instagram, showcasing her outfits and jewellery worth £92,834. In one shot, she wore a £67 Anine Bing Amani Tee with £1,250 Ragnar Pleated Wool Straight Leg Pants from The Row, paired with her £47,578 Logan Hollowell Fortuna Diamond Tennis Necklace and £5,135.50 Birks Diamond Cluster Jacket Earrings.

Her third outfit, seen as she smells flowers, was largely from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's brand The Row, including its £1,480 Naius Wool Sweater and £1,620 Nari Wool Mock-Neck Sweater. She paired the knitwear with £270 Carrie Twill Straight-Leg Pants from Anine Bing and the Pippa Small 18kt Herkimer Metamorphic Cup Ring. Perhaps her dressiest ensemble was one reminiscent of her second wedding day look by Stella McCartney.

The Duchess of Sussex donned a wardrobe and accessories worth £92,834 in her latest As Ever video campaign. She also travelled via Heathrow in July 2024 when visiting Nigeria and spent several hours at the prestigious Windsor Suite. Her visit to the UK in 2022 was after the late Queen Elizabeth II's death. Prince Harry has previously said that it is unsafe to bring his family to the UK unless he is given full-time armed police protection.

Funded by the public purse for all senior royals, automatic protection was taken away from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when they decided to step down from their royal duties





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