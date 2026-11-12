Duchess of Sussex Comforts Bereaved Mother at Brussels Lost Screen Memorial Opening

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the Lost Screen Memorial in Brussels. The Duchess comforted Sandra Spitaels after her emotional speech about her son's suicide.

The Duchess of Sussex embraced Sandra Spitaels during the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial at the European Parliament in Brussels earlier this week. The installation commemorates young people who have lost their lives due to negative online experiences. The heartfelt moment occurred immediately after the Belgian mother delivered a tearful address to the gathered audience. Meghan rose from the front row to offer personal comfort to Spitaels as she stepped off the stage. The event highlighted the urgent need for better digital safety protections for minors globally.

Mechanism of Memorial and Immediate Facts

The Lost Screen Memorial installation features fifty digital screens designed to resemble smartphones. Each screen displays photographs of young individuals who have died because of their interactions with online platforms. This specific installation in Brussels marks the fourth location for the project. The original memorial was unveiled by The Archewell Foundation in New York in April of the previous year. Subsequent installations have also been erected in Los Angeles and Geneva. The Brussels event served as a platform for discussing the specific mechanisms of online harm and the rapid spread of damaging content.

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Spitaels Advocacy and Personal Tragedy

Sandra Spitaels is a prominent campaigner for children's safety in Belgium. Her son, Glenn, died by suicide in 2017. The tragedy occurred after a nude photograph of him was shared online and failed to be removed promptly. Spitaels has since organized an annual 'Walk for Glenn' to raise funds for Child Focus, a Belgian charity. In her speech, she urged technology platforms to remove explicit images immediately. She emphasized that children require protection at the same speed that technology moves. She stated that Glenn felt completely hopeless during his final moments online.

Stakeholder Positions and Royal Engagement

The event was backed by The Archewell Foundation Parent's Network. This group aims to build safer online communities for families worldwide. Spitaels noted in an interview with the Royal Observer that the support from the Duke and Duchess was very important. She explained that their involvement helps open doors for critical conversations. The Archewell Foundation focuses on prevention rather than reaction to online dangers. This approach aligns with the foundation's broader mission to protect families from digital harm.

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Harrys Solo Address and Design Critique

Prince Harry delivered a twenty-minute keynote speech at the Brussels event. The Duchess of Sussex did not speak or attend the public portion of the ceremony. Reports indicate she was emotionally unable to participate in public speaking at this time. Harry raised questions about why children's welfare online is not a higher priority for tech companies. He asked how society can build extraordinary technology but struggle to keep it safe for children. He emphasized that safety must be integrated into design meetings, not added after development.

Real-World Impact and Future Proceedings

The Duke described his perspective as a father of two young children. He stated that he is not a politician but stands alongside parents facing similar tragedies. He referenced parents like Sandra Spitaels, Megan, and Sewell who support this cause. Harry criticized systems designed to hold children's attention by capturing their thoughts and feelings. He argued that blame is often placed on parents and children for systems deliberately designed to be addictive. The event highlighted the urgent need for legislative and corporate changes to protect minors online.

The Brussels installation serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for digital safety. The Archewell Foundation continues to push for accountability from major technology platforms. The memorial aims to prevent future tragedies by raising awareness of the risks. Families affected by online harm are finding a community through these global events. The focus remains on creating a digital environment that prioritizes wellbeing over engagement metrics.