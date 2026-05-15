Duchess of Edinburgh and Lady Louise Windsor at Royal Windsor Horse Show

The article describes the appearance and activities of the Duchess of Edinburgh and her daughter Lady Louise Windsor at the second day of the Royal Windsor Horse show. The royal mother and daughter appeared stylishly dressed and were praised for their participation and hard work.

The Duchess of Edinburgh and her daughter Lady Louise Windsor proved to be a stylish duo as they attended the second day of the Royal Windsor Horse show today.

Sophie, 61, serves as Vice President of the annual show, and watched on with pride as talented international athletes competed in the grounds of Windsor Castle ahead of King Charles's attendance later this week. Looking effortlessly elegant, the royal teamed a tweed jacket with a pair of blue textured trousers and a white blouse for the occasion, while her daughter looked chic in a patterned jumper and check skirt, paired with a grey coat.

Braving the cooler spring weather and rather wet conditions, Sophie, who was also joined by her husband, Prince Edward, was briefly captured draping a fashionable waterproof windbreaker over her jacket..





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