Duchess Meghan Looks Somber in Monochrome Black at the Launch of the Lost Screen Memorial in Brussels

She opted out of giving a speech at the event as she focuses on her wellbeing

presented a united front as they arrived, hand-in-hand, in Brussels, Belgium, today, to mark the opening of one of their Archewell Foundation Parents’ Network projects.

, Meghan looked sharp and polished. The duchess wrapped herself up in a luxurious black double-breasted coat that she belted tightly at the waist, pairing it with tailored trousers and pointy patent-leather stilettos. Meghan’s vintage Dior crystal-and-black enamel door-knocker earrings stood out thanks to her low bun, while her beloved Cartier Love bracelet decorated her wrist.

Also read Expert: Harry and Meghan Must Attend Brussels Event Despite Legal Pressures

For another pop of light, Meghan pinned a red poppy accent to her coat in honor of, an art installation and global advocacy campaign that serves as a moving tribute to children and teenagers who lost their lives due to online harms. At the event, held at the European Parliament, Harry gave a moving speech criticizing tech platforms’ addictive designs and highlighting the importance of protecting children’s youths.

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Children “deserve to feel safe wherever they are—in a classroom, on a playground—at any time, no matter where they are,” the prince said.regarding the ongoing child porn investigation involving Thomas some weeks ago, but has since stepped back from public engagements. She even reportedly opted out of making a speech at today’s event as she focuses on her wellbeing.

“She’s just not strong enough, emotionally, to be doing any public speaking right now,” an insider