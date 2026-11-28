And a cozy fur coat

Every product on this page was chosen by a Harper's BAZAAR editor. We may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.across the pond to England, but this holiday season, she’s keeping up with some classic American traditions.

Celebrating Thanksgiving , the royal has been ushering in a month of festivities—with winter whites, cozy furs, and treats from her lifestyle brand, In a video shared to the label’s Instagram, Meghan was seen wrapped up in an oversize shearling coat. The taupe outerwear, courtesy of, was designed with matching sheepskin lapels and a hidden snap closure. A leather rope belt, crafted in the same brown shade, cinched the waist.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The duchess paired her fur with an ivory skirt from Reformation. Made from deadstock woven fabric with a shiny satin finish, it featured a high rise, a little slit in the back, and a column silhouette. The piece—which is currently on. Draped from textured white linen with delicate tucks and folds, puff sleeves, and a long skirt, it was both fluid and softly sculpted.