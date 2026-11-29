Duchamp said art can be anything. So we walked through Philadelphia to see if that’s true.

“Everything in life is art,” Marcel Duchamp once said. “If I call it art, it’s art; or if I hang it in a museum, it’s art.

” There’s a lot of Duchamp art hanging at the Philadelphia Museum of Art these days in the form of the first major U.S. retrospective on the French American artist in more than five decades. The PMA can rightly claim dominion over the topic, since, even outside of this show, the museum holds the largest collection of Duchamp anywhere in the world. But there’s unavoidable irony in going to see these works in a museum.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Duchamp is known for advancing the idea that anything could be art; therefore, art is everywhere, not only where you expect to find it. His concept of “readymades” — everyday, mass-produced items like a bicycle wheel or bottle rack — opened up a new visual vocabulary, and art was never the same. Andy Warhol — he of the soup cans and Brillo boxes — flowed directly out of this concept.