Dublin Teachers' EU-Funded Trip to Aruba for Diversity Training

Eight senior teachers at Dublin secondary schools went on trips costing €28,000 to a tropical island in the Caribbean to attend a weeklong 'diversity, inclusion and mindfulness' training retreat. The trips were organized by the Dublin and Dún Laoghaire Education Training Board to the Dutch island of Aruba, which is an overseas territory of the Netherlands and eligible for EU funding. The EU Erasmus-plus program paid €3,467 for each teacher to fly 7,100km and stay in a villa for the six-day long €560 per person courses at the sun-kissed location.

Eight senior teachers at Dublin secondary schools went on trips costing €28,000 to a tropical island in the Caribbean to attend a weeklong 'diversity, inclusion and mindfulness' training retreat.

The trips were organized by the Dublin and Dún Laoghaire Education Training Board to the Dutch island of Aruba, which is an overseas territory of the Netherlands and eligible for EU funding. The EU Erasmus-plus program paid €3,467 for each teacher to fly 7,100km and stay in a villa for the six-day long €560 per person courses at the sun-kissed location.

The teachers attended a course named 'Boosting Teachers' Resilience, Positive Thinking & Problem Solving' which trained them to develop compassion and empathy for others and address cultural clashes and migration-related challenges through critical thinking. The course objectives suggested that Aruban language teaching could provide 'insight' into teaching Irish. The teachers also spent an afternoon shadowing teachers at a local school and attended a leadership program with a bus tour and digital 'scavenger hunt'.

The Erasmus-plus program has a €26billion budget for 2021 to 2027, or €3.7billion per year. The teachers were required to complete a form detailing what they learned and would incorporate into their teaching style. The board agreed that the teachers could use the trip as part of their 'Croke Park hours' - 33 additional hours of work per year dedicated to non-classroom obligations. The Department of Further and Higher Education was contacted for comment





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Dublin Secondary Schools Teachers EU-Funded Trip Diversity Inclusion And Mindfulness Aruba Dutch Island Erasmus-Plus Program Croke Park Hours Professional Development

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